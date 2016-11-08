Fowler, Wise, Van Brocklin win City Commission seats, as Mayor Stout is ousted

Current Mayor Clayton Stout did not make the cut.

“Congratulations to the winners,” Stout said. “It’s been an honor to be on the City Commission for five years. There’s a plan for all of this, and I accept it. I’ll just go on from here.”

Fowler collected 12,981 votes (28.02 percent), Wise 9,851 (21.27 percent), Van Brocklin 9,694 (20.93 percent), Stout 8,454 (18.25 percent) and William “Bud” Hill with 5,172 (11.17 percent).

Fowler said he sat on the political sidelines long enough to be in tune with the day’s events, and to know what it’s like to provide public service for little or no compensation.

“I’m humbled by the vote, especially that I won overall,” he said from the Carnegie Hotel late Tuesday. “I thank God first, and my wife who supported me. I’m looking forward to serving on the City Commission. They’ve accomplished a lot, but there are ways to continue to make Johnson City better.”

He said he wants to continue making the downtown area more family friendly, and that Johnson City also needs more sites that are business ready, especially for distribution centers.

Fowler also supports the city’s $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center, but said he also wanted the city to get the most amenities possible.

He has Little Caesar’s Pizza franchises in Mountain City and in Boone and Wilkesboro, North Carolina. He also serves as team doctor with no compensation for Science Hill High School, Milligan College, Tusculum College, the Johnson City Cardinals and Elizabethton Twins.

Wise has shown his ability to dissect issues as a member of two bodies on which he currently serves: The Washington County Commission and Johnson City Regional Planning Commission.

“I’m grateful, and I appreciate the opportunity,” Wise said.

He will now be stepping down from the County Commission. He can remain on the planning commission if elected, but that can only happen at the discretion of the Johnson City mayor.

He owns Wise Property Solutions, which manages condominium and homeowner associations. The company has offices in Johnson City and Knoxville.

Wise said a Johnson City commissioner can serve the community well if the focus is placed on the ‘big picture’ -- “on what threats and opportunities are on the horizon.”

Van Brocklin ran on a record which include a push for downtown development that has sprung up through public and private investment over the past few years, including Founders Park, The Pavilion at Founders Park and the Depot

“It’s truly a pleasure to have served for over five years,” Van Brocklin said. “There’s a lot that’s been accomplished, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done.”

The former Johnson City Board of Education member also was in on the discussion that finally settled the Senior Center issue. But the thing he is most proud of to date is the relatively new Johnson City Washington County Animal Shelter to which he pledged $25,000 in the initial stages of its conception.

He also served as the Tweetsie Trail Task Force vice chairman, and has his given relatively small salary as a commissioner back to the city since he first took office in 2011.

Stout said he ran for another term to complete work begun when he first took office in 2011. He also said he is proud of his record, and that he has been fair and responsive to Johnson City taxpayers and looked for ways to use taxpayer dollars responsibly.

Hill made a fourth consecutive attempt to earn a seat.

There has been only one black city commissioner in history, and Hill has hoped to become the second. He also was upset that city officials waited so long to consider salvaging the former all-black Langston High School turned Johnson City Schools maintenance building.

“Yes, I’ll run again,” Hill said. “I’m happy that my vote total has risen, and I’ve still got something to say.”

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly approved a Johnson City charter amendment moving the municipal election to coincide with the November general election. The move enabled commissioners elected in April 2011 (Van Brocklin, Stout and Commissioner Jeff Banyas) whose terms would have expired in 2015, to extend them to December of this year. Banyas chose not to run for another term.

Commissioners do not run with party affiliation and make $100 per month. The mayor makes $150 per month.

