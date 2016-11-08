Elizabethton Christmas tree to be lit Nov. 15

A key part of the tradition is the selection of an important person to flip the switch at the base of the tree to turn on the hundreds of Christmas lights. This year some very important people have been selected: representatives from each of the county's first-responder organizations.

Tonya Stevens, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said the group will include members of the Elizabethton Police Department, Elizabethton Fire Department, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Carter County Rescue Squad and the county's volunteer fire departments.

"We always look for someone who has done good things for the community and these responders who work hard every day for us. They are always there to protect and to serve," Stevens said.

Another tradition is the first public singing of Christmas carols by the Elizabethton High School Chorus, directed by Deborah Gouge. This year, the fifth-grade students from East Side Elementary School will join the choirs for a part of the performance. The Happy Valley Trumpeters also will participate.

Another group that always makes a joyful noise is the Washington County Regiment of the North Carolina Militia, which will fire off a volley from their black powder long rifles just after the tree is lit. At the same time, the signs on top of Lynn Mountain, which overlooks downtown, will come on. The signs proclaim "Merry Christmas" and display a giant outline of a Christmas tree.

Stevens said the event will be prepared for chillier weather. She said the new Sugar Love Bakery in the Bonnie Kate Theater will be selling hot chocolate and the Friends of Sycamore Shoals will be selling hot cider.