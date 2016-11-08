East Tennessee under cloud of smoke

“We are smoked out here in Cleveland,” said Terry McDonald, public affairs officer at the Cherokee National Forest.

From Ooltewah to Oneida most people were seeing the smoke and smelling the burn Monday.

Visibility in West Knox County was low in the afternoon. Nathan Waters, East Tennessee District assistant forester, said there were no fires in Knox County and that the smoke was coming from fires in surrounding counties.

On burnsafetn.org, a Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry website, a map shows a concentration of fires along the Cumberland Plateau and other blazes throughout East Tennessee.

“We have been battling fires since well before Halloween,” Waters said. “When you have forest fires it takes a long time to get them out. It wears out the equipment and wears out the people. We are very fortunate compared to the Cumberland District; they have had larger issues.”

