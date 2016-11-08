Carter County to hold two Veterans Day observances

The program at Hampton is this year’s version of a program that is presented in a different high school each year. The Veterans Day program was created more than 20 years ago by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans’ Council. The idea was to present the program in one of the county’s four high school and Elizabethton’s high school each year, so that every student would have the opportunity to see the program once in his or her time in high school.

Each year the program offers such events as the Missing Man Table Ceremony and the recognition of veterans from every war the nation has fought. This year, 13 senior members of the football team will place small American flags on a styrofoam cross to represent each of the major wars. The ceremony will be led by Chief Warrant Officer Jim DuBose.

One difference from past ceremonies is that Chief Master Sgt. Sara Sellers will not be delivering the remarks. She is unable to attend this year’s program because of an illness in her family. The remarks will be presented this year by Chief Warrant Officer Randy Lingerfelt.

The Hampton High School Band will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” at the start of the program and band member Alyssa Townsend will close the program by playing “Taps.”

The master of ceremonies this year will be David Batchelder.

Following the ceremony, veterans and guests are invited to attend a special Veterans Day luncheon at the Hampton Christian Church fellowship hall. The meal is provided by the Hampton High School Future Business Leaders of America.

The ceremony in downtown Elizabethton began at the time the Veterans War Memorial was completed. It always takes place in the beautiful garden that surrounds the large granite markers that bear the name of every Carter County veteran killed or missing in action during the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Rick Walters, commander of Post 49 of the American Legion and a veteran of the Iraq War, will be the featured speaker. Walters had been scheduled to speak last Veterans Day before a sudden illness forced a cancellation.

Loretta Bowers, who was recognized by the Tennessee General Assembly last year for her patriotism, will sing a patriotic medley and the “Star Spangled Banner.” An honor guard of veterans will present the colors and fire a rifle volley.

The celebration of veterans begins a day early in Carter County. The Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center will host a free breakfast for veterans on Thursday from 8-9 a.m. The meal will feature biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon and scrambled eggs.