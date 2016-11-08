Johnson City area covered: 47 active fires across the state contributing to smoky air conditions

“I’ve been talking to a lot of firefighters within our agency — many of them have been around 30 or 40 years — and they said it’s never been this bad ... never been a fall fire season quite like this,” said Tim Phelps, public information officer for Tennessee’s Division of Forestry.

“(The fires are) widespread pretty much up and down the Cumberland Plateau and into East Tennessee counties. So just with the sheer number of fires, we’re getting to them, we’re containing them rather quickly, but again the number is creating a lot of smoke for sure. That smoke is kind of lingering in the air because we haven’t had a lot of wind, which from a firefighting standpoint is a good thing. From an air quality standpoint, it’s not.”

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s situation update for Tuesday, firefighters responded to 21 new fires in the Cumberland and East Tennessee districts on Monday, plus six fires in the Highland Rim District and one in the West Tennessee District.

The smoke is reducing localized visibilities to one-quarter mile or less and producing very unhealthy air quality conditions, according to the NWS’ special weather statement.

“Now, we have had some big fires in the past, but generally they’re more like one or two big fires. In the case we’re having right now, we’re having 47 that we’re responding to and well over a hundred over the past 10 days,” Phelps said.

Two fires are currently spreading across 11 acres in Greene County, the closest area to the Tri-Cities region with a wildfire, according to the report. The Division lists Campbell County as having the most in the state with seven active wildfires covering 720 acres.

“(On Tuesday), wildfire smoke has begun impacting communities located in the valley. These impacts are expected to continue tomorrow, where daily PM2.5 levels could average as high as 60 ug/m3 in some areas,” according to the Department of Environment & Conservation’s Code Red Alert.

“A frontal boundary will pass through the state, improving air quality early Wednesday.”

The Division reports reads that fire activity will remain very high as light winds and average temperatures are expected to continue as the weather front moves through.

The biggest health threat from smoke stems from its fine particles, which can irritate eyes and the respiratory system and lead to burning eyes, runny noses and illnesses such as bronchitis.

