Traffic advisories

Public Works projects:

• Legion Street (State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) — trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• Waterbrook Drive at Knob Creek Road — intersection closed for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic must enter and exit Waterbrook Drive from Judith Drive.

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Roweland Drive — sewer line maintenance.

• Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive — sewer rehab; flaggers present.

• Poplar Ridge Road (Piney Flats) — water tap installation; lane closures.

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.

• VA Access Road at West Market Street — water, sewer line replacement.

• Hales Chapel at Cedar Falls — sewer tap installation; lane closures.

• 299 Douglas Chapel — water tap installation; lane closures.

• East Market Street (400 block) – water line replacement; flaggers present.

All work is weather permitting.