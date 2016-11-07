Southwest Virginia Health Authority unanimously approves merger recommendation

After determining the benefits outweighed the disadvantages, Southwest Virginia Health Authority members unanimously voted to recommend the merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont during a called meeting Monday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The recommendation will now be passed along to the Virginia Department of Health commissioner, who will make the ultimate decision on the merger’s approval in Virginia.

“Today was the end of nine hours of deliberation that this committee met in order to go through the advantages and disadvantages, which also included meeting with the Federal Trade Commission,” said Terry Kilgore, chairman of the Authority’s board.

“We’ve had a lot of hard work going through this. And I’m not including all the hours we’ve spent going through the application and all the hours that our committees and subcommittees have spent going through looking, talking and getting commitments on the recommendations.”

On Oct. 27, the Authority met for four hours to begin deliberating the merger, but it decided to hold off on taking a vote. Authority attorney Jeff Mitchell advised members it would be better to wait 10 days to process the decision and continue weighing the pros and cons instead of making a hasty vote after a long meeting.

Monday’s meeting began the concise breakdown of those benefits and disadvantages. The Authority voted on each benefit and disadvantage as resolutions to base their final decision on, and at the end, the benefits seemed to outweigh the disadvantages.

The Authority determined that if the merger was approved, some of the benefits based on the health-care systems’ commitments would be: enhanced quality of care, population health improvements, enhanced facilities and cost-efficiency improvements. A few of the disadvantages included: insurance companies’ ability to negotiate and reduction of competition.

Cost of care was a hot topic openly discussed among the Authority’s members before it was decided that, based on prior negotiations with the health care systems, it would be a benefit.

“The cost as you go through, you’re realizing that health care costs are probably going to go up (in the future),” Kilgore said.

Kilgore said Wellmont and Mountain States’ commitment that health care prices in the area would remain .25 percent cheaper than the consumer price index was the basis in determining cost would be considered a benefit.

“Cost is really hard for the committee to wrap their arms around, but we felt that this was the best we could do under the circumstances because health care costs are tough,” Kilgore said.

Wellmont CEO Bart Hove and Mountain States CEO Alan Levine were both present during the meeting and commended the Authority’s decision-making process.

“I think it was evident that the Southwest Virginia Health Authority listened to the evidence presented by the applicants, listened to the testimony of the Federal Trade Commission and drew their own conclusion independently that the merger makes sense for this region and it’s the right thing to do,” Levine said.

Although FTC representatives were not at Monday’s meeting, the agency has actively opposed the merger in Southwest Virginia due to competition concerns. During the Oct. 27 meeting, FTC attorney Stephanie Wilkinson said the agency would continue to investigate the merger. The FTC potentially could file a lawsuit against the applicants, based on federal law.

Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine will now have 75 days once the recommendation is filed to make a decision on the merger.

“The (Virginia Department of Health), I assume, will start a process somewhat like we did but probably not as in depth as we did. They will look at our commitments, look at what we were able to achieve through our process and hopefully build on that process,” Kilgore said.

“I think our staff and some of our member negotiated a good deal. Is there something better? I’m sure there is always something else better. I’d like for the hospitals to remain open for 10 or 12 years, but you can’t get that commitment in today’s health care market. But one thing that I think we were able to achieve was the ability to address some of the substance abuse problems, mental health issues and some of the specialty services in Southwest Virginia. “

The merger is still being examined by the Tennessee Department of Health. A final public comment hearing is slated for Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Millennium Centre in Johnson City.