Lunchbox Love: 4-year-old and his family deliver fun gifts for kids at Niswonger Children's Hospital

Since Briggs received treatment after being diagnosed with cancer at 8 months old, his mother, Tiffany Goforth, said Lunchbox Love has been the family’s way of giving back to the hospital and celebrating Briggs being cancer free on his birthday.

“We are blessed to have Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the St. Jude affiliate (clinic) especially, in our community,” she said.

Since they made their first delivery of Lunchbox Love on Briggs’ first birthday, the project has been opened up to the community, and this year included 510 of the brightly colored lunch boxes stuffed with gifts to help kids pass the time and better cope with their stay in the hospital.

Now that Briggs is older, his mom said he can better understand what Lunchbox Love is all about and better enjoy helping with the project.

Melanie Redding, Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s child life manager, said the lunch boxes go out children who receive care in all of the hospital’s many departments.

“The lunch boxes are fabulous. We see kids carrying then everywhere. It touches a lot of lives and puts a smile on a lot of kids faces

Also helping out with Monday’s Lunchbox Love delivery to the children’s hospital were Briggs’ little brother, Anders; his dad, Dustin; his “Papaw,” Tennessee Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey; and his “Nana” Sindy Ramsey.

More than a family project, Sindy Ramsey said Lunchbox Love is a community project to which everyone is invited to contribute.

Tiffany Goforth encouraged those who wish to contribute to next year’s delivery to contact her at briggslunchboxlove@gmail.com for a mailing address for donations. Donations may also be made online through Paypal using Briggs’ Lunchbox Love email address. A $20 donation will provide a gift-filled lunchbox for one child at the children’s hospital.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.