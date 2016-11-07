Elizabethton Twins Task Force recommends $3.2 in improvements

The recommendation is being made in an effort to encourage the Minnesota Twins to keep its rookie league team in Elizabethton. Minnesota officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the substandard condition of the Elizabethton facilities and extended an offer to pay a third of the cost of the renovations. That offer has since been discarded.

The task force recommendation was made in a Nov. 4 report to the council. It Includes new clubhouses for the Elizabethton Twins and Elizabethton High School Cyclones, improved seating in the stadium and other amenities.

Such a renovation would represent a sizable investment for the city, but it could also represent a complete change in the funding philosophy for the organization that has successfully operated a championship-caliber team for the last 43 years, going from an emphasis on the team’s recreational and social value to a business-driven model of being self sustaining.

Elizabethton Twins General Manager Mike Mains said the task force met three times in the last month. It has conducted research, inspected the stadium and held a strategy session prior to making its recommendation.

In its written proposal to the City Council, the task force said it agreed with the needs assessment developed early in the negotiations between Elizabethton and Minnesota.

The recommendation has two parts. The first part was estimated at $2,368,000 and includes the construction of a new Twins clubhouse, renovations to the Elizabethton High School baseball and Appalachian League visitors’ clubhouse, improved stadium seating, Riverside Park improvements and replacement of the stadium knee wall and safety netting.

The second part is estimated at $832,000 and includes a new press box, additional stadium seating upgrades and building of a new picnic area.

In addition to its recommendations on facilities improvements, the task force also made comments about the operations of the organization. In the report, the task force said the Elizabethton Twins “have been operated as a recreational provider for this community.” That was the reason admission prices were kept low. It was also the reason concession stand prices and souvenirs prices were so low.

Mains said a new emphasis on business rather than simple recreational opportunities for the community would probably mean doing away with some popular amenities — probably including the five admission-free games each season.

The task force report said there was a need for additional staffing focused on advertising and ticket sales.

The task force pointed to the recently completed football stadium and track at Elizabethton High School. It said the same upgrades should be considered for the school’s baseball team.

In discussing the community benefits, the task force said the Elizabethton Twins’ impact is just as important off the field as it is on the field. “The team takes part in youth baseball clinics, children’s hospital visits, player appearances, church fellowships, fundraising opportunities for nonprofits, picnics and community celebrations, all of which are free of charge.”

City Manager Jerome Kitchens said approving the task force proposal does not mean approving the expenditure. Costs won’t be known until negotiations with the Minnesota Twins are completed and private donations are known. The council will consider the recommendations at its meeting on Thursday.