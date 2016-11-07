Education Committee hears discussion on teacher salaries

After a discussion on Elizabethton High School’s revolutionary Bartleby School Project, which recently was awarded a $200,000 grant, members of the Education Committee briefly discussed the need to hire more grant writers.

Later, the committee heard reports from several school officials. One of the reports was presented by Terry Hubbard, director of special education for the Carter County School System. Hubbard noted that the teachers who helped Elizabethton students create Bartleby were previously teachers in the county school system.

Hubbard said these exceptional teachers were lost to the city school system because they were attracted by higher pay, but it was not much higher. She said one of the teachers left Happy Valley High School for Elizabethton for a $3,200 increase in annual pay.

Some of the committee members agreed with Hubbard, saying the county was becoming a training ground for good teachers who went on to higher-paying school districts.

“We lose a lot of teachers,” Hubbard said. “We train them for another school system.”

Another problem Hubbard was saw was that these bright teachers attract county students to enroll in the city school system.

“It hurts you as an educator to see parents sending their children to Elizabethton schools because they think they can get a better education. It hurts us as teachers, it really does,” Hubbard said.

The committee also heard from Sonja Miller about the military training cadet program that is now in its fourth year. Miller said it began at Happy Valley. Two years ago, Hampton students became a part of the program, as it relocated to Sycamore Shoals State Park. This year, all four high schools have students in the program, which now is held at the Workforce Development Complex.

The committee also heard from Christopher Hitechew, director of Northeast State Community College at Elizabethton. He discussed the Tennessee Promise program, which provides two years of tuition-free attendance at a community or technical college in Tennessee.

Hitechew said one of the biggest benefits of the program was that students say, “Hey, I can go to school.”

Hitechew also said the school is in preparation of developing more technical education on the second floor of the Workforce Development Complex once an elevator is installed.