Task force moving forward with plans for to create publicly operated ambulance service in Unicoi County

After receiving an estimated startup cost of $2.5 million, Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley asked “What value do you put on a life?”

Hensley cited widespread concern for what many in the community have described as inadequate service from the MedicOne ambulance service company under contract with the county and shared the reasons for citizens’ concern with the other task force members.

“We have waited at least two hours for an ambulance. Our police officers have had to sit with them while they waited. Then, our police officers have had to ride along with them because they don’t have the staff and our officers have even had to physically pump the fluids they needed because they do not have the equipment needed.

“This is not acceptable. ... They are in violation of their contract,” Hensley said.

Hensley said the $2.5 million estimate provided to the task force by John Babbs, an emergency medical services consultant for the Tennessee Department of Health, includes the cost of a providing a location for the ambulance service station and does not take into account that vacant space for the station is available on the lower level of Erwin’s Town Hall building.

Hensley said officials at Mountain States Health Alliance have also indicated they would be willing to include an ambulance bay in the new hospital being built on the south side of Erwin if the towns of Erwin and Unicoi and Unicoi County all support the creation of a publicly operated service.

While Babbs told the task force grant funding available for the startup appears to be minimal, Hensley said the town has looked into two $500,000 Community Development Block Grants available for the purchase of two ambulances.

“As mayor, I have to do whatever is necessary to protect our people,” Hensley said. “There are some grants available we have looked into. If the county wants to help, OK. If not, I will go to my board and do whatever we need to do to get it as quickly as possible.”

County Commissioner Gene Wilson said that based on the estimates he has received, the county could have four ambulances equipped and on the road for $1.5 million.

“It’s something we need. We’ll just have to bite the bullet,” Wilson said.

County Mayor Greg Lynch said the first step in the legal process will be to have the county’s attorney contact MedicOne owner Jim Reeves and formally request a face-to-face meeting between Reeves, the County Commission’s Ambulance Committee and Hensley on discrepancies between the county’s contract with the company and the services the company is providing.

County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said that if Reeves is unwilling to talk, the task force will be ready to “move forward and do what we need to do.”

Hensley said that with space already available for the station, $1 million in grant funding and other available funding sources should be more than adequate for the startup.

Babbs estimated a startup timeline at two to three months.

