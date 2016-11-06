ETSU to begin homecoming festivities with Super Homecoming Glow Parade

East Tennessee State University will kick off Homecoming Week with the 2016 ETSU Super Homecoming Glow Parade on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 pm. The parade will start at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City and make its way down West Walnut Street onto ETSU’s campus. Several businesses, campus organizations and student groups will be featured in the superhero-themed glow parade, which will be led by grand marshal Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey. Immediately following the parade, the crowd will gather for the official ETSU Homecoming Proclamation Ceremony, a student-led pep rally and a bonfire.