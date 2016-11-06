Police officer making home among downtown Johnson City's regulars

Spending the majority of his shifts patrolling the downtown area, Carmen is characterized as Johnson City’s “downtown officer.”

Despite beginning his new role about six months ago, it’s apparent downtown regulars have already become fond of Carmen.

During just a brief interview, Carmen recognized nearly every person who passed by the intersection of Buffalo and Main streets and acknowledged each with a subtle wave or concise greeting.

Though he admits it was a bit nerve-wracking taking on his new position in downtown, Carmen said the previous downtown officer, Todd Moody, helped him with the transition.

“You know, (he) showed me the ropes and told me, ‘Well this is how I do it.’ I went through a week where I shadowed Todd. He showed me the ends and outs and the dos and don’ts. He kind of mentored me, if you will, for that week,” Carmen said.

Soft-spoken, yet charismatic and mild-mannered, Carmen, 29, said he now superbly enjoys spending his shifts engrained in the downtown culture of businesses and restaurants.

“I’m on foot a lot so I get to talk to a lot of people,” Carmen said while addressing his favorite aspect of the job.

“These guys that work on the shifts, they do an awesome job. They’re just drowned with calls all the time with a high call volume. So I get the time to just slow down and talk to people. I really enjoy that part.”

One of Carmen’s top priorities as the downtown police office is checking in regularly with the various business owners and facilitate any concerns they may have.

“Whenever I’m gone for some period like on vacation, I always try to come back down and check in with everybody. And I’m sure there are some people I miss one week and hit the next,” Carmen said. “I always try to go around as best as I can and get everybody.”

Along with his routine patrols, Carmen is also an active participant in local community organizations, like the local Salvation Army. He is a regular attendee at the Salvation Army’s Inner Agency monthly meetings as well as the Community Crime Prevention Partners’ monthly meeting at the Johnson City Public Library.

Even though Carmen’s a Knoxville native, he’s a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a major in business and a minor in criminal justice.

Just under four years ago is when Carmen got his start with the Johnson City Police Department, working on a regular platoon. Carmen said the main difference between his position in downtown and working on a platoon is the interaction with the locals and familiarity.

“You get called to a house and you’re working on a platoon, you go there, you solve their problems for that time and then you’re on to the next one. Down here, I’m with the people every day. I’m not really responding (as much.)” Carmen said.

Next time you’re having lunch at Freiberg’s or shopping at The Fouled Anchor, there’s a good chance Carmen is nearby keeping downtown Johnson City a little bit safer.