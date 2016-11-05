Sycamore Shoals

Beginning at 10 a.m., hundreds of people began filing into the park to witness Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II re-enactments, as well as get a close-up of each era’s camp and what it would have looked like.

“We just wanted to create an event for people to come and see how the American solider evolved throughout history,” said Chad Bogart, one of the organizers of the re-enactment.

While the event wasn’t open to the public on Friday, hundreds of Elizabethton and Unicoi County students stopped by to get an exclusive history lesson on 18th-, 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century military techniques.

“They got to go around to the different time periods and see how the uniforms changed, see how the weapons changed (and) how the tactics changed,” Bogart said. “It just gives people a better understanding because you can only get so much when you read about it, but when you can see it, smell the black powder smoke, it just makes it more real to you.”

During the re-enactments, Elizabethton’s Borderview Christian Church, along with several other sponsors, donated food and beverages to the local veterans visiting the event.

“This is why we do it. We want to honor those who served this country and have served this country,” Bogart said.

Each encampment was extensively decorated to portray the specific time period, and every soldier wore a finely detailed uniform.

Inside Brian Yarbrough’s World War II-era tent, an old typewriter sat on a corner table, which depicted the area where an American solider would spend many hours penning letters back home to his family.

Yarbrough, who lives in Fort Knox, Ky., was one of several Five-Oh-First Army Airborne Reenactors participating in Saturday’s event. About once a month, the re-enactment group travels around the Southeast portraying the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment at historical events.

“A lot of folks (in the group) are from the Knoxville area. We also have folks in Alabama, Georgia and the furthest away is in Baltimore,” Yarbrough said.

Being a history major, Yarbrough’s passion for the World War II era drove him to begin collecting memorabilia and eventually become a historical re-enactor.

“Having that connection with the greatest generation (is why I do it),” Yarbrough said. “They’re unfortunately passing at a faster rate than ever before, but it’s having that connection with those folks. I’m just keeping their memory alive for others and honoring their sacrifice and service.”

“A Walk in their Boots” will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A church service will take place at 11 a.m., followed by the Revolutionary War battle re-enactment at 1 p.m. The Civil War battle will start at 2 p.m. and the World War II battle at 3 p.m. Each one lasts around 30 minutes. For more information about the event, visit www.militarywalk.us.

