Fixing the football playoffs: It's up to the schools, not the TSSAA (Analysis)

The TSSAA football playoff system — as evidenced by Unaka making the Class 1A postseason with a record of 1-9, and then having so many members of the team quit that a forfeit to Greenback on Friday night was considered the school’s only option — appears to be badly broken.

In the six Division I classifications, a whopping 40 teams made this year’s playoffs with losing records. It’s hard to imagine the reasoning for such a system. College football requires six wins to earn a bowl game, and some say even that’s a little too inclusive.

But when high school teams with only one or two wins earn postseason berths — there were 14 such occurrences in Division I and Division II combined — somebody in the crowd probably needs to raise his hand and say enough is enough.

And yes, it is basically as simple as raising that hand and getting the ball rolling toward a solution.

“It would have to be a proposal from a member school to the (TSSAA) Board of Control,” said TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie. “That would have to be done at the beginning of the classification, or at the halfway point of the classification.”

So even though the classification process is set from 2017-2021, just one person at one school in the entire state could start the process and give Tennessee only two more years of this hard-to-argue-for system. Truth be known, if enough schools stood up together, it might even possible to change things before 2017-18 because the schools run the TSSAA, not vice-versa. Bylaws can be changed just like anything else.

It wouldn’t take an overhaul of the current classification system — although many voices seem to be calling for it around Northeast Tennessee. It would simply take a different standard for playoff qualification. Playoff advancement is already erratic across sports as Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Good pointed out.

“There’s no unity across the board,” Good said. “In football you take four (to the playoffs), in basketball you take four (to the region tournament), in baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball, you take two, in golf you take three.

“I know what it boils down to: money. The ones that take four are money producers. I understand that side of things.”

Certainly money is the heart of the issue for the football playoffs. The TSSAA takes 50 percent of the gross for all playoff games. Twenty-five percent of that money goes to the TSSAA, which pays for all officials and awards, and the other 25 percent goes toward catastrophic insurance.

“The 25 percent that goes toward catastrophic insurance does not even pay half of the premium each year,” Gillespie said.

The remaining playoff money is split 50-50 between the host school and visiting team. Game expenses and travel are left in the debit column of the schools.

An assumption has been made through the years the TSSAA wants more classifications in order to make more money. But that’s not the case, Gillespie said.

“We have actually pushed for fewer classes,” he said. “We would definitely lose revenue, but the budget could be adjusted accordingly. Fewer games played would not cause a major problem for the TSSAA as far as the catastrophic insurance premium is concerned.”

So how can the playoff system be fixed? One solution is taking only 16 teams per classification instead of 32. Only the top two teams in each region would advance. Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett said he would not be in favor of such a change.

“At Happy Valley we view it as an honor and privilege to play in the playoffs,” he said. “Therefore, I like the traditional idea of 32 teams just because it gives kids more of a chance to continue playing. Playing in the postseason is electrifying, and a different type of emotion.”

Schools like Daniel Boone and David Crockett face a tough battle year in and year out trying to earn playoff berths in a tough Class 5A league.

“Last night we had a great chance, tied against Halls with eight minutes to go,” Good said of Boone’s first-round playoff loss. “And we’ve had some success over the years in the playoffs. But for us and Crockett, large county-school teams always being in a region with city schools, it needs to stay at 32 teams.”

So what would the next potential solution be? How about requiring teams to have an overall record of least .500? But that could create scheduling issues. For example, Boone would not want to play Science Hill, a big money game, because it would make it more difficult to attain a .500 overall record.

So to take the scheduling issue out of the equation, here’s an option: Teams must have an above-.500 record within their region to make the playoffs.

Teams could play Maryville, Oakland, Brentwood Academy, or whoever in non-league games, and it wouldn’t affect their chance of making the postseason.

For this year’s playoffs, 31 of the 40 teams with losing overall records would not have qualified for the playoffs under this standard. Of those 31 teams, their combined record was 3-28. Yes, only three teams — Spring Hill, Springfield and Walker Valley — recorded first-round wins after a .500 or worse region finish. And here are some of the scores of those first-round games:

74-0, 70-0 (twice), 61-7, 60-7, 46-0, 48-3, 42-3, 46-8, 42-6 (twice).

Of the 28 losses, only one game — Cloudland’s 60-56 win over Harriman — was a final margin of less than two touchdowns.

Would eliminating all of those blowouts somehow make the playoffs less fair? What’s wrong with qualifying at a region level before getting to move on?

This solution would have knocked Harriman (7-3), Collinwood (6-4), South Gibson (7-3) and Walker Valley (6-4) out of the playoffs with winning overall records. But in each of those cases, those teams didn’t do what they would have needed to make the playoffs under this scenario. Harriman didn’t beat Oneida, Collinwood didn’t beat Clarksville Academy, South Gibson lost its last three region games (tough league no doubt with Liberty Magnet, Dyersburg and Milan), and Walker Valley didn’t beat McMinn County.

So what would the playoffs have looked like if those teams were removed? No. 1 seeds would have received seven byes in Class 1A and Class 3A, five byes in Class 2A, and three byes in Class 5A. There would be nine byes in Class 4A, so one No. 2 seed would have been awarded a bye in that class.

Yes that’s a lot of byes, but the missing games were almost always blowouts or decided well before the fourth quarter, or even with the mercy rule kicking in at halftime or shortly thereafter.

First-round byes got a bad name back in the early five-classification days, but the healing time of a week off and the ability to scout your next opponent in person should be enough of an advantage to overcome any disadvantage of not playing.

“I like that idea,” Good said. “And I also liked the old way of a 16-point system, using your strength of schedule. It allowed you to play teams closer to home, less travel, and common opponents in football, baseball, basketball and other sports. The common denominator is having playoff berths in football decided by how you do against schools your same size.”

At the end of the day, the schools — not the TSSAA — have the opportunity of getting together and eliminating the possibility of a small school like Unaka being forced into a playoff berth it didn’t want. Maybe even Unaka’s administration could get the process started?

There could be other solutions. Will someone step forward?