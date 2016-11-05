County reps: Plus for new energy authority went down the drain

Though Washington County leaders, including Mayor Dan Eldridge and Joe Grandy, the county’s representative on the Power Board’s board of directors, spoke during the process to separate the utility from the city about the need for expanded water and sewer services in the county, the final drafts of both the enabling legislation enacted by state lawmakers and the certificate of incorporation approved by the City Commission and the Power Board’s directors forbids the new entity from providing the services.

The legislation, initiated by a request from the Johnson City Commission early this year, specifically limits the new entity to only providing electric and telecommunications services. A line in the certificate of incorporation states “The Authority will not engage in the provision of water or sewer services.”

City Manager Pete Peterson said Friday the explicit language in the incorporation documents brought the energy authority in line with the state law.

“One of the drafts that came over (from the Power Board) for a local resolution was pretty open-ended,” he said. “We closed it up to match what the state legislation was.”

Peterson said Johnson City residents made a significant investment in 1978, when the municipality purchased the financially failing Washington County Utility District, and took over water, sewer and solid waste services in a significant portion of the county, excluding Jonesborough.

Insisting on the water and sewer exclusions for the new authority was to protect that and subsequent investments from facing competition from the utility the city just let loose, he said.

“That’s one of the strongest incentives that a municipality has to encourage growth within the city,” Peterson added. “We see that as something we need to continue to provide, and we want to keep that as a tool to drive growth.”

Grandy, who, with the county’s other Power Board representative, Dan Brant, voted against the resolution to create the authority, said the exclusion from providing water and sewer services was one of the examples where the authority really wasn’t granted much independence after all.

“That was one of the things that appealed to me,” Grandy said Friday. “We could have another entity that could take a role in taking parts of Washington County out of third-world drinking water conditions.”

He said many residents living in the more rural areas of the county still rely on well water for drinking and septic systems for waste treatment.

“For certain areas, not having appropriate sewer facilities is holding back meaningful development,” Grandy said.

Much of the area west of Jonesborough is outside the city’s utility district, Peterson said, and the county is free to undertake drinking water and sewer projects there, provided it can secure the large amount of up-front funding needed to do so.

“Some people like to talk about water, but it’s not a really cheap business to get into,” he said. “The economy of scale is huge, so, if you don’t have enough customers, it’s extremely difficult to make the numbers work.”

With the energy authority’s potential for water and sewer removed, Grandy said there are still other avenues to connect county residents to services.

A group covering parts of incorporated Washington and Sullivan counties is eyeing drinking water service, he said. And a partnership between the town of Jonesborough and the county to connect David Crockett High School to the town’s wastewater treatment plant, correcting a failing self-contained sewer system, is in the works.

Still, he said it’s disappointing the authority won’t be able to take part.

“We had a pretty good working document up to the middle of September, but every week, it seems like a little was changed here, and a little was changed there,” Grandy said. “The overreaching control the city began to maneuver into that agreement just became a reason for me not to do it.”

Grandy will sit on the new authority’s board, and said he will embrace the new structure and try to “make it as useful as we can.”

“I’m 100 percent on board,” he said. “But we still need to figure out a way to get more water and sewer out there.”