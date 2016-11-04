With record-breaking early vote behind them, election offices eyeing Election Day

With the early and absentee voting period now closed in the state, poll workers surfaced Friday for a quick breath of relief before plunging into preparations for Election Day on Tuesday.

In Washington County, 30,613 people cast early and absentee ballots, a record for the county. The 4,272 more recorded ballots than in the 2012 presidential election follow an upward trend of early voters in the county.

County Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart said many of the voters she met at the three early voting stations said they had previously voted on Election Day, but were worried precinct polling locations would be too crowded the day-of.

“I still think we’re going to have a big crowd on Election Day,” she said. “I think there will be lines, but we’ll have all the available voting machines out there and we tried to add extra staff at the precincts.”

Like in Washington, Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Harris said early voters turned out in record numbers.

11,547 people cast early and absentee ballots, an increase of 17 percent over 2012.

Harris said the Election Office’s new one-level location in the former 911 center on Holston Avenue helped mitigate problems experienced in previous years in the old courthouse.

“Everybody bragged about it, and nobody got stuck in an old elevator this year,” she said.

During the 14 days of early voting, Carter County poll workers collected 10 provisional ballots, Harris said. Usually there aren’t any.

The residents casting them believed they should be on the registration roles, but were not. Their handwritten ballots will be collected, and staff at the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office will examine prior voter registration paperwork to see if their names were mistakenly excluded from the roles.

Now, Harris and her staff will turn their attention to Tuesday, cataloging voting machines, ballot bags and signature lists for the county’s precincts.

Sarah Bailey, Unicoi County’s administrator of elections, is similarly caught in the calm before the Election Day storm.

Voter registration was a little lower than in the last two presidential contests, but early voting was at an all-time high.

Non-traditional voters numbered 4,800 this year in Unicoi, up from 4,201 in 2012.

If trends hold, Election Day will be busy, but poll workers won’t see as many voters on that day than voted early. In 2012, only 2,949 people voted on Election Day.

“We’re getting ready for a busy Election Day, but we’re hopeful that maybe it will be a little more steady and not quite so crowded,” Bailey said. “We’ve heard from a lot of people this year who said they’ve always voted at the polls, but they were afraid it would be too crowded, so they went ahead and voted early.”

Extra staff, what Bailey called failsafe clerks, will be on hand on Election Day to help with people who don’t vote in off years, but show up for presidential elections.

“Some people haven’t voted in years, so during presidential elections, there are more people who are unfamiliar with what they need to do,” she said. “Those failsafe clerks are designated to help people like that who may need to update their information, or cast provisional ballots or who may need to find a different precinct.”

Early and absentee voting numbers hit record highs this year in most parts of the state, with 1,675,679 Tennesseans voting early or casting absentee ballots. The number broke the previous record set in the 2008 election by nearly 100,000 people.

