Two major Johnson City road projects coming in 2017

Both projects — Indian Ridge/North State of Franklin roads ($5,170,625) and Browns Mill/Mountainview roads ($1,367,029) intersections — have been in the works for years, and the goal for both is better traffic flow and increased safety.

Baker’s Construction landed the bid for the Indian Ridge/State of Franklin project, which will include the addition of traffic and turn lanes and the widening of the bridge just west of State of Franklin.

“Prior to construction, we will put together a campaign to get the word out about the projects — especially the Indian Ridge project, which will be considerable,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “We will set up signage on University Parkway and other roads. The Indian Ridge project will certainly cause some delays and detours, and we want to help the public know that way out ahead of this.”

Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola led commissioners through brief explanations of both projects, including the fact the Indian Ridge/State of Franklin intersection will not be closed during construction, though passage may be slowed.

“We should get adequate capacity for the Food City build-out, and it will serve mainly to reduce queue (backup) length,” Pindzola said. “There are 20 signalized intersection on State of Franklin, and this will be the 21st (to be redone).”

City officials first had the idea to to this project nearly 20 years ago. New lanes will guide motorists to both Woodland Elementary School in one direction and Food City and outparcels on Skyline and Sunset drives in the other.

A large part of the project will be the renovation and widening of a two-lane bridge on Indian Ridge Road to five lanes. The width will taper back down to two lanes at North Barton Street.

Skyline Drive will also be expanded to four lanes off North State of Franklin, tapering down to three and then two lanes at the 90-degree turn just past Foster Road. New right-hand lanes will begin on State of Franklin about 600 feet from the intersection heading in both directions.

Eighty percent of the project will be paid from Federal Highway Administration funds. The remaining 20 percent will come from local funds.

The city plans to hire a contractor to relocate CenturyLink conduit and water and sewer lines along the beams of the bridge. The company, and the city’s water/sewer department (an enterprise fund) will then reimburse the city a total of nearly $542,000 for that cost.

The roundabout will be constructed at the Browns Mill/Mountainview intersection. Summers-Taylor bested Baker’s Construction and Thomas Construction for the low bid. This project will be funded completely by federal funds.

City officials considered new signalization at the intersection a few years ago but decided instead to construct a roundabout at what is now a two-way stop. When complete, there will be a yield sign as the intersection is approached.

Commissioners also approved a $73,250 bid from Sports Construction Management/SynLawn Turf to install synthetic turf at Rotary Park. The company’s bid was the lowest of four.

The new turf will go under the new Boundless Playground. Utilities have been installed, and a splash pad is expected to be installed next week. The project should be complete in the spring.

Commissioners also approved a first reading to rezone about 3 acres along Pickens Bridge Road from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high density residential).

Developer Mitch Cox is proposing construction of a 36-unit multi-family development on the property. The required neighborhood meeting was held Oct. 10. Commissioners still must review and accept a concept plan.

City staff recommended approval and found the development would not negatively impact the surrounding area and that the zoning was in scale with adjoining properties.

