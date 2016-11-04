Physical disabilities not a deterrent for voters

“Anyone with a disability can be moved to the front of the line,” said Maybell Stewart, Washington County administrator of elections. That not only includes voters confined to a wheelchair or who need crutches or walkers for mobility, but also people in weakened conditions who can’t stand for long periods of time, she said.

“There may be a cancer patient or someone recovering from surgery who just can’t stand long,” Stewart said. Those voters have the right to seek assistance from a poll worker to expedite their position in line.

Stewart said the voter seeking assistance can get the attention of any poll worker to make the request.

“We’ve had quite a few during early voting,” Stewart said, and she expects there will be more on Election Day. As far as Stewart knows, there have been no problems with able-bodied voters allowing those with disabilities to pass in line.

That was good news for Amy Willingham, a Washington County voter who missed early voting due to an extended hospital stay. Willingham said knowing she can go vote without the worry of her ability to stand in line while recovering, is welcome news.

“I was in the hospital the entire period of early voting and thought I wouldn’t be able to cast my ballot on Election Day because I’m still so weak,” Willingham said. “Having this option is the only way I’d be able to vote at this point.”

Stewart said all polling locations have handicapped accommodations and access to ensure all voters have the ability to cast their ballot and to “make it as easy as possible on a disabled person or anyone who had a physical problem, illness of any kind,” to vote.

Anyone with questions about access to voting polls can call the Washington County Election Commission at 753-1688.