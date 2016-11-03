Ride the Polar Express to benefit the Chuckey Depot/Museum in Jonesborough

These trips will give the family a chance to ride a train and and get into the Christmas season.

The 1¼-hour round-trip rail journey will take guests on a holiday train ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad from Bryson City, N.C., to the North Pole.

The highlight of the trip will come when the train arrives at the North Pole to find Santa Claus waiting. Santa will board the Polar Express, greeting each child and presenting each with a special gift — his or own own silver sleigh bell — just as in the movie. Christmas carols will be sung by all on the return trip.

The trip will begin in the parking lot of the Indian Trail Intermediate School, 307 Car-Mol Drive, Johnson City, where passengers will board a motor coach departing 9:15 a.m. Boarding in Bryson City will begin at 12:45 p.m. for a 1 p.m. departure. The Polar Express will be back to Bryson City at 2:15 p.m., and expected arrival back at Johnson City is 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $98 for adults and $79 for children (ages 2-12). All passengers are encouraged to wear pajamas just like the children in the movie.

To order tickets, send your check or money order (no cash or credit cards) along with the number of adult and children tickets to 2016 POLAR EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE, Watauga Valley RHS&M, P. O. Box 432, Johnson City, TN, 37605-0432. Ticket prices include the train ride and motor coach; meals are not included. A printable ticket form is available by going to the organization’s web site at www.wataugavalleynrhs.org and clicking on the “Excursions” link. For questions about the trip, visit the web site at www.wataugavalleynrsh.org; phone (423) 753-5797; email wataugavalley@gmail.com; or write to Watauga Valley RHS&M, P. O. Box 432, Johnson City, TN 37605-0432.

All proceeds from this trip goes into the new railroad museum in Jonesborough, the Chuckey Depot/Museum. Plans are to have the Depot/Museum open in early Spring.