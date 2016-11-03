Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive kicks off at Food City stores across the region

Collected and distributed in honor of Johnia’s passion for helping children, toys donated in the monthlong drive go to low-income schoolchildren who have slipped through the cracks of other charitable Christmas outreach programs

This year’s collection of new toys for children from birth to age 14 will wrap up on Dec. 4. And, as always, the toys will be distributed to city and county schools and to youth service organizations from Claypool Hill, Va., to Greeneville on the Dec. 6 anniversary of Johnia’s murder.

An early education major who was killed by a would-be burglar only a few days short of her winter graduation ceremony at ETSU, Johnia had only recently moved to Knoxville and was set to begin her post-graduate studies in child psychology at the University of Tennessee the following semester.

On the evening prior to her killing, she had wrapped and tagged a collection of Christmas gifts she had purchased for children she worked with at ETSU’s Little Bucs Early Learning Center and others she had come to know through friendships and through babysitting.

Police investigators, who spent the next two years searching for the man who was ultimately convicted of Johnia’s murder, found the children’s gifts spread out on the floor of her living room and delivered them to her parents.

Joan and Michael Berry delivered Johnia’s gifts to their intended recipients that Christmas. And the following November they partnered with Food City to launch the toy drive that has since been held annually in her memory.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith, who had known Johnia since she was a child growing up in Bristol, on Thursday thanked Food City shoppers and others who have generously supported the toy drive held in her memory.

“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be a part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” Smith said.

Collection barrels will remain at the entrances of the Food City stores across the region through Dec. 4 and will be distributed to the schools and child service agencies on Dec. 6 at the Food City store on South Roan Street, where Johnia shopped during her years at ETSU.

Coming on the anniversary of her daughter’s murder, Joan Berry said the distribution, “For us, it’s a bittersweet thing.” The blessings of the event are the toys it delivers to children who have very little.

Joan Berry said the ages of the children the drive serves is very important. “It’s fun to shop for cute little things for babies and smaller children, but a lot of times people forget about the kids who are 11, 12, 13 and 14.”

Mike Berry said donated toys for older boys are especially hard to come up with and suggested a ball, a watch or a wallet.

“Teachers tell us the boys always want balls, basketballs, footballs. It’s hard to imagine, some children don’t even have a ball,” Joan Berry said.

