Elizabethton Planners approve storage unit site plan

The facility will be located at 1323 Highway 19E, which is close to the Lone Star Steakhouse. The facility consists of three buildings and is being built by LaPorte Construction Corp.

The planners granted approval contingent on developer Charles LaPorte working out the installation of a sidewalk that is in accordance with the city’s sidewalk regulations. Immediate plans for a sidewalk could not be made because of the proximity of 8-foot-deep retention basins in the front of the property.

In the event LaPorte cannot build an entire sidewalk in front of the property, an agreement will be worked out for LaPorte to deposit unused money for sidewalk construction into the city’s sidewalk fund.

LaPorte discussed plans for the facade of the front building, but there was a question raised about the facade of the second building in the three-building complex because some of the second building can be seen from the road.

Planning Director Jon Hartman said the city regulations require the section of the second building that is visible from the road to require the same upgraded facade. LaPorte said the second building would be hidden from view by heavy landscaping.

On another matter, the planners, reassembled as the Board of Zoning Appeals, discussed LaPorte’s plans to use a higher-quality architectural metal on the front of the business. Hartman said the city ordinance did not permit metal siding, but the architectural metal was not typical.

He said there was no definition in the ordinance about what was metal siding. The board approved the variance and sought that a clarification of the ordinance be made.

In other matters, the planners approved slight adjustments to a subdivision plat on property at 1451 Southside Road, which was owned by Joe Howell. A side yard setback variance was granted to Nancy Matherly on her Cambridge Avenue residence so she could erect a carport.