Boone Dam repair remains on schedule; Grout testing will begin later this month

Luckily, repairing Boone Dam the right way is still scheduled to be completed closer to the five-year mark as opposed to the seven-year mark.

“TVA made a commitment to repair the dam, and we’re going to follow through on that commitment,” said Bob Deacy, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s senior vice president for general construction. “We have a lot of work going on up here construction-wise. As we go forward, we’re still committed to having this project done between five years and less than seven.”

Deacy and TVA construction manager Kevin Holbrook met with local media on Thursday to provide updates on the Boone Dam repair process before the start of winter.

“The project is going well. That’s the number one thing we want to communicate is we’ve been very successful to date. We feel very confident in our time frame, and we feel very confident in completing this project on schedule, on budget and returning the reservoir to normal operation,” Holbrook said.

In October 2014, seepage and erosion was discovered under the dam’s earthen embankment. TVA officials then proposed a plan to fix the seepage by constructing a composite barrier consisting of injected grout and concrete into the embankment.

“The issue is these clay-filled seams are opening up and letting water flow through them. So we’re drilling down, intersecting those seams and pumping them full of low-mobility grout. Once that (stage) is done, which is is now, we’ll test it,” Holbrook said.

During the media briefing, Holbrook said 700 holes had been drilled and filled around the site since the repairs began. Of those 700, approximately 540 holes were injected with low-mobility grout, a thick “milkshake-like” substance that displaces loose soils and reinforces the earthen embankment.

Since the low-mobility grout stage of the repair was completed a month ago, officials now plan to conduct tests in the coming weeks.

Holbrook said between Nov. 14 and Nov. 30, officials will begin testing the effectiveness of the low-mobility grout injections by raising and lowering the lake’s water levels.

During that time, approximately 250 small sensors and instruments placed inside the embankment will monitor the pore water pressure, movement of the embankment and the performance of the grout injections.

“As we fluctuate that reservoir, we’ll be able to look at our instrumentation upstream and downstream and evaluate the changes that are made based on the grouting operation,” Holbrook said.

“We’re definitely looking and expecting good results, but until we complete the test we really won’t know.”

The next stage of the repair will be a continuation of filling holes with high-mobility grout. Holbrook said about 150 holes have already been filled with the high-mobility grout, which he compared to the consistency of chocolate milk.

“(The high-mobility grout) is focused on the deep rock and it’s focused on filling these real fine seams,” Holbrook said. “We plan to be working on that through the rest of this year (and) through 2017. Then there will be another fluctuation to test the effectiveness of (the high-mobility) component of the barrier.”

Altogether, 500,000 man hours have been logged at the site, and crews have drilled a total of 16 miles into the ground.

As the winter months approach, TVA officials have began prepping the work site for freezing temperatures and potential snowfall.

“Anytime you’re doing a grouting program, you have a lot of piping (and) you have a lot of water systems. So winterization on this project has already started,” Holbrook said.

“We had a few days last year that were bad enough that we couldn’t work, but we try to manage that program. We have a good winterization program in place that’s insulated all of our systems and as long as it’s safe to work out here for our employees, we will.”

Along with being on schedule, the repair project is also still on budget. The initial cost for the project was estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million.

