Second Harvest and Good Samaritan Ministries inviting everyone to get involved in Thanksgiving project

Rhonda Chafin, the food banks’s executive director, said the goal for this year’s Project Thanksgiving is 6,200 food boxes with turkeys, all the traditional sides, dessert, coffee and extra items for the family’s breakfast.

“It’s going to put a good meal on the table for a family of four. For larger families, we will put in some extra items, potatoes and fresh produce,” Chafin said.

Food box sponsorships are $25 and, as of Wednesday morning, Project Thanksgiving received enough donations for 438 households to be included in the distribution. With 5,562 holiday food boxes yet to go, Chafin said the food bank is encouraging everyone to get involved.

“We hope they will consider sponsoring more than one family. And if, financially, they can’t do that, we hope they will come by the food bank and help us pack the food boxes Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11 and 12.”

Project Thanksgiving food box packing will be conducted in three three-hour shifts per day and will require 25 volunteers per shift. In addition to individuals volunteers, Chafin said the food bank is extending a special invitation to church groups, athletic teams, civic clubs and other groups that may want to join in.

Distribution of the food boxes will begin the following the week at each of the 200 community pantries and feeding ministries in the eight-county region served by the food bank.

Chafin said families and individuals in need of a Thanksgiving meal who receive assistance from a community pantry should contact their pantry to see if they will receive a Project Thanksgiving food box. Those who are not assisted by a pantry but are in need of a Thanksgiving food box may contact the food bank for a referral to an agency in their area.

WCQR radio (88.3 FM) will conduct its annual Project Thanksgiving radiothon on Thursday, Nov. 10. But with the estimated cost of the project at more than $100,000, Chaffin said the food bank hopes those who wish to donate will make their sponsorship contribtution in advance of the radiothon.

Project Thanksgiving sponsorship may be made online at the food bank’s website at www.netfoodbank.org or at the WCQR website at www.wcqr.org. Donations to the food bank earmarked for Project Thanksgiving may also be be made by mail to Second Harvest, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37663.

Volunteers who would like to help pack the food should call the food bank at 423-279-0430 to schedule their shifts.

At Good Samaritan Ministries, the food bank’s Project Thanksgiving holiday food boxes are supplemented with additional frozen meats and canned, boxed and fresh food items as well as paper products, cleaning supplies and toiletries included in the ministry’s Thanksgiving outreach to 750 low-income families, seniors and disabled adults in five area counties.

The distribution will include a total of 550 holiday food boxes with all the makings of a holiday meal and enough extra groceries to provide for a family of four for about two weeks, and fully prepared, family-size holiday meals delivered to the homes of seniors and disabled adults who are unable to cook.

On Wednesday, Good Samaritan Executive Director Aaron Murphy said the ministry was approximately $18,000 short of meeting the total cost of its holiday distribution to 750 households and anxious to begin work on Thanksgiving food boxes for more than 100 families on its waiting list.

Sponsorship donations for Good Samaritan’s Thanksgiving food boxes and prepared family meals are $35 and may be made at the ministry’s website at goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37605.

More information about how to help with the ministry’s holiday distributions, including volunteer opportunities, may be obtained by calling 928-1958.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.