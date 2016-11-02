Jonesborough doctor's medical license on probation

The Tennessee Department of Health issued the probation order in September for Dr. Dana Brown, of Jonesborough.

The technical description for the violation cited by the board of medical examiners was that Brown exhibited “unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; violation or attempted violation, directly or indirectly, or assisting in or abetting the violation of, or conspiring to violate any provision of this chapter or any lawful order of the board issued pursuant thereto or any criminal statute of the state of Tennessee; failed to adhere to rules and/or statute regarding clinical supervision requirements.”

Brown, who practiced in Kingsport, was the supervisory doctor for Sherry Barnett, a former advanced practice nurse who owned Resolutions HealthCare and Weight Loss of Johnson City. Barnett was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and was recently sentenced to two years in prison. Brown, who was the medical director of Apex Healthcare in Kingsport, began remotely supervising Barnett’s clinic in early 2011.

According to the health department’s order, Brown became aware of potential problems with Barnett’s clinic in December 2013 after learning Barnett had written duplicate prescriptions, as well as being told by a board investigator that Barnett had incomplete patient pain management records. The order states Brown “attempted to discontinue his supervisory relationship” with Barnett, but ultimately remained in the position of her supervisory physician.

In January 2014, Brown told Barnett she could no longer write prescriptions for Xanax or any other benzodiazepines and that she should refer pain patients to other clinics. But, according to the board of medical examiners, Brown never followed up to see if Barnett had followed his direction. After a board investigator determined the clinic’s pain patients exceeded 51 percent, Brown said, Barnett denied him access to the clinic.

In August 2014, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the clinic and it ceased operations. TBI investigators obtained the search warrant after Barnett wrote a prescription for roxicodone to a confidential informant using the informant’s girlfriend’s name, then Barnett took the pills back for her own use.

In addition to the five year probationary term, Brown was ordered to pay a $4,000 civil penalty, he must complete a controlled substance prescribing course, complete a record-keeping course and a medical ethics course. He also cannot serve as a supervisory physician or a substitute physician during the five years his license is on probation. He must comply with all the board’s orders before the probation status is lifted from his license.

In an unrelated medical license case, the board approved an order for the surrender of an EMT-IV technician’s license after he was convicted of nearly three dozen child pornography charges.

Joshua D. Johnson worked as and EMT in Hancock County, but was living in Sullivan County when the child porn was discovered on his computer and reported to authorities in August 2013.

A woman contacted police after finding the images on a computer at Johnson's former residence on Kings Meadow Private Drive. Johnson was fined the maximum of $5,000 on each of the 34 counts, totaling $170,000, and is required to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison and is currently incarcerated. Johnson voluntarily surrendered his EMT-IV license.