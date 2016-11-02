Johnson City seeking public input on downtown signage

During Wednesday’s Community Crime Prevention meeting, Dianna Cantler, Washington County Economic Development Council’s downtown development manger, said a public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Johnson City Public Library.

“It’s always good to get the community’s feeling about any major project,” Cantler said about the public input session. “The public may have different insight that the stakeholders may not have had. It’s more than just signage. It’s how we direct our visitors and our residents to different areas in the community.”

In August, the Johnson City Development Authority contracted with MERJE, a Pennsylvania firm specializing in environmental graphic design, for $61,000 to overhaul Johnson City’s signage and wayfinding process.

Phil Pindzola, the city’s director of Public Works and member of the JCDA’s wayfinding committee, commended the graphic-design firm during an August meeting.

“They do this for a living, this is their primary function, they aren’t ancillary to a larger company. The staff is basically made up of artists and people with art degrees, and the committee was excited about the creativity they bring to the table,” Pindzola said.

Several local stakeholders, including officials from Mountain Home VA Medical Center, the Johnson City Medical Center and East Tennessee State University, have already met with the design firm, Cantler said.

“(The firm) will bring back an analysis of our current wayfinding or lack of wayfinding that we have in town,” Cantler said.

The design firm will also present the JCDA and public with three separate schematic designs. Cantler said the designs will include gateway, vehicular, parking area and pedestrian signage, as well as what a potential kiosk in downtown Johnson City could look like.

“It will be an entire family of signage,” Cantler said.

“I encourage everyone to come. I saw the designs (Tuesday), and I’m so incredibly excited. You know, it also builds community pride when we get rid of some of the visual clutter. We become this welcoming community that helps direct people from point A to point B.”

The public input session and presentation of the schematic designs are slated as “Phase II” of the project. Once the signage and a plan is agreed upon, final approval from the City Commission and Department of Transportation will be required.

Also announced during Wednesday’s meeting was downtown Johnson City’s Christmas event schedule. The holiday celebration will begin Dec. 2 with the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

“We’re really excited that we have a new tree on the way, and it’s going to be a beautiful asset to downtown,” Cantler said.

On Dec. 3, the Johnson City Christmas parade will take place. Those wanting to participate in the parade will have to fill out a waiver and application at www.downtownjc.org. The deadline is Nov. 21.

“Commissioner (Jenny) Brock wants to make it the biggest Christmas parade ever,” Cantler said.

The parade entry fee is $95 and $45 for nonprofit organizations. Lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m. at ETSU’s parking lot No. 9.

