Johnson City Commission to consider $6.5M in bids for two major road projects

Both projects — improving the Indian Ridge/North State of Franklin roads ($5,170,625) and Browns Mill/Mountain View roads ($1,367,029) intersections — have been in the pipeline for years.

The Indian Ridge/State of Franklin project will include the addition of traffic and turn lanes and widening the city-owned bridge just west of State of Franklin. Baker’s Construction was the lowest of two bids. Summers-Taylor was about $43,000 above the low bid.

“I think this may have started as far back as 1999,” said Lawrence Perry, a Johnson City civil engineer and project manager. “We’ve waited for years to put a lane in exclusively to get to Woodland Elementary.

“We ended up doing the environmental studies in-house, and there is going to be no environmental impact. In 2012, Nashville-based Gresham Smith began design. Since then, every single consultant for this has had to go before the City Commission for approval.”

A large part of the project will be the renovation and widening of a two-lane bridge on Indian Ridge Road to five lanes. The width will taper back down to two lanes at North Barton Street.

Skyline Drive, which is opposite Indian Ridge, will also be expanded to four lanes off State of Franklin, tapering down to three and then two lanes at the 90-degree turn just past Foster Road.

“We don’t want to widen it once now and more later,” Perry said.

New right-hand lanes will begin on State of Franklin about 600 feet from the intersection heading in both directions.

Eighty percent of the project will be paid from Federal Highway Administration funds. The remaining 20 percent will come from local funds.

Perry said the city also will hire a contractor to relocate CenturyLink conduit and water and sewer lines along the beams of the bridge. The telecommunications company and the city’s water/sewer department (an enterprise fund) will then reimburse the city a total of nearly $542,000 for that cost.

The roundabout will be constructed at the Brown’s Mill/Mountain View intersection. Summers-Taylor bested Baker’s Construction and Thomas Construction for the low bid. This project will be funded completely by federal funds.

“It was several years ago that we decided, after looking at signalization, that a roundabout would work better,” said Anthony Todd, traffic engineer manager. “It’s now a two-way stop, and Browns Mill is the more heavily traveled of the two. When complete, there will be a yield sign as you approach the intersection.”

Todd said utility relocation and grading would come first, if the City Commission approves the bid.

Commissioners also will consider a $73,250 bid from Sports Construction Management/SynLawn Turf to install synthetic turf at Rotary Park. The company’s bid was the lowest of four.

“The funds came from a state grant and from the (Johnson City) Rotary Club, and the new turf will go under the new Boundless Playground,” said Roger Blakeley, Parks and Recreation Department director. “The utilities are in, and they are about to start the splash pad next week. The project should be complete in the spring.”

