Boone Boat Ramp temporarily closed for improvements

“After receiving several concerns from boaters using the new boat launch ramp at Boone Beach off Minga Road, we are making some modifications and improvements that will make the ramp even safer and more convenient,” TVA said in a news release.

“Crews are currently pushing the boat ramp slab back an additional 15 feet into the water and will then be pouring concrete.”

TVA will close the ramp until the work is complete. Officials plan to re-open the ramp by Saturday, Nov. 12, depending upon weather.

“Other Boone Beach areas remain open, but we do ask that our guests not cross any of the construction barriers put in place for their safety. Boat ramps at Pickens Bridge and Sugar Hollow remain open,” TVA said in the release.