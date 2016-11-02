Board rejects county agreement; capital projects committee may be dismantled

The committee met once, on Oct. 18. The next meeting was set for Oct. 31 then moved to Nov. 14. However, school board member Annette Buchanan, the committee’s chairwoman, told the Herald & Tribune she will recommend the group be terminated.

“We decided not to sign the MOU upon the guidance of our lawyers at TSBA,” Board of Education Chair Jack Leonard said Wednesday. “The board will now work through the Health, Education and Welfare Committee for our capital projects needs.”

County Attorney Thomas Seeley confirmed at the Oct. 24 County Commission meeting that what originally was called the Joint Finance Committee had not met procedural requirements needed to form a committee.

Commissioners tabled a vote on whether to formally assemble and approve the new committee, mainly due to confusion about the committee’s purpose and makeup.

Commission Chair Greg Matherly told the Johnson City Press last week there are two basic ways committees are formed. The county mayor can recommend the formation of a committee, as well as its purpose and members, or the Committee on Committees can bring the request to the County Commission, he said.

Neither of these methods were used.

“I think they (the school board) did what they felt was best for them,” said Danny Edens, one of several county commissioners who questioned the committee’s formation and purpose. “I also question whether there is a need for the committee. But I absolutely want the board and commission to have a good working relationship.”

County Commissioner and Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith recommended a County Commission/Board of Education committee be formed at the Board of Education’s Aug. 2 Finance Committee meeting. That committee introduced the idea to the full board, which approved the recommendation later that day by voice vote.

Leonard said the board approved the creation of a Joint Finance Committee, not a Capital Projects Committee from the recommendation made by Meredith at the Finance Committee meeting. He also said the name was changed to Capital Projects Committee, but that it was not by his suggestion or through the board.

On Oct. 17, County Mayor Dan Eldridge met with Leonard to develop an agenda for the committee’s first meeting scheduled the next day. That is also when the mayor presented the MOU to Leonard, which was placed on the next day’s committee agenda.

Committee members voted to move the MOU to the full board’s meeting on Nov. 1, but the agreement was reviewed first by TSBA lawyers who recommended the board not sign.

The revised memorandum states the committee shall be advisory in nature and have no authority over the Board of Education or County Commission. Its purpose will be to facilitate coordination and cooperation between the two entities so that both fulfill their responsibilities to accomplish the Board of Education’s construction goals, according to the agreement.

The Board of Education has approved a concept plan for the new Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school. Its estimated cost is about $30.5 million, not including the additional money normally allocated for Johnson City’s share of countywide capitol project funding.

“Right now the board has approved a concept plan,” Matherly said. “But it’s not up to us to approve concepts. We approve spending. Plans are one thing; voting to spend money on those plans is another.”

