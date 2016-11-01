Washington County BOE votes in favor of charges to dismiss county teacher

In a 5-4 vote, the board terminated teacher Jennifer Collins on charges of insubordination and unprofessional conduct. Reading from a notice addressed to the board and sent to Gray Elementary School’s principal, Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton recommended the termination of Collins on the charges.

Halliburton also read a letter sent to Collins last week as a notice of the recommendation of her termination.

“Since August 2014, you have been the subject of complaints from both students and parents regarding physical contact with students, primarily male students, which caused the students to feel uncomfortable,” Halliburton read from the letter.

She continued reading from the letter, which stated that Collins failed to heed a warning issued by the principal in August. She said that Collins failed to restrain from physical contact with students after the warning.

“Since that directive was issued, however, a male student and his parent reported to your principal that you had engaged in conduct including but not limited to kissing this male student on the forehead, hugging him and sticking your finger in his ear for as late as the week of October 3,” Halliburton read.

The motion was for board members to decide whether the offenses merited unemployment of the teacher, passed with five votes. Keith Ervin, Annette Buchanan, Mary Beth Dellinger and David Hammond voted against the motion.

Halliburton said Collins has denied the charges, and has the option to request a hearing.

In other news, Washington County Commissioner Joe Grandy attended the meeting in response to the board’s concern over decisions in redistricting. Dellinger pointed out that the change will have her representing parts of Fall Branch, 22 miles farther away from her home, as opposed to a more localized area.

Other members were concerned with what that would mean in terms of representation on the board. Chairman Jack Leonard, among other concerns, asked why the board hadn’t been informed of the process before the Reapportionment Committee finalized the plans and sent them to the Washington County Commission for approval.

Grandy said that he couldn’t answer for the entire committee, stating, “The committee was really following the edict, the order that was put forth by the County Commission.”

Leonard said concerned board members should attend the commission’s Nov. 28 meeting to express concerns with the redistricting.

