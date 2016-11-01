While most histories focus on the nation’s great leaders, the generals and admirals, “A Walk in their Boots” presents the story of the millions of service personnel, showing the hardships they endured, the causes they fought for and the devotion they showed to their country.

The event is a series of historical re-enactments of 18th-, 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century combat. Encampments will feature the elements of feeding, clothing, equipping, maintaining and arming a soldier of these eras. Lectures and tours will be provided by the re-enactors.

The programs will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremony will be on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. Also on Saturday, there will be a weapons demonstration at 11 a.m., featuring weapons from the Revolutionary War to World War II. On Sunday morning, there will be a church service at 11.

Battle re-enactments will be held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with a Revolutionary War battle at 1, Civil War battle at 2, and a World War II battle at 3. Each of the battles lasts about 30 minutes.

“A Walk In Their Boots” is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.militarywalk.us.