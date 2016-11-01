Laughlin Memorial Hospital to merge with Mountain States Health Alliance

MSHA officials joined leaders of Laughlin Memorial Hospital in Greeneville on Tuesday to announce Laughlin’s plans to merge into the Mountain States hospital system early next year.

A press release issued by Laughlin earlier in the day cited the difficult economic climate small rural hospitals are operating in as a critical factor in Laughlin’s decision to approach Mountain States earlier this year about the possibility of a merger.

According to the press release, Laughlin’s revenues have increased less than 1 percent over the past five years while expenses have risen between 2 percent and 5 percent annually. Inpatient volumes have declined by approximately 400 patients per year.

Citing Laughlin’s more than 20-year history of patient care collaboration with MSHA’s Johnson City Medical Center, LMH President and CEO Chuck Whitfield said the merger with Mountain States “is a natural next step” for Laughlin.

Dominick Jackson, chairman of Laughlin’s board of trustees, said, “With the future of Laughlin and our neighbors in mind, our board considered a variety of types of partnerships for our hospital, including those with larger health systems and hospital companies outside of our region.

“Ultimately, we believe Mountain States is the right partner for Laughlin. It is in the best interest of our hospital and our community to join an organization that is governed locally, is already invested in our community and, most importantly, that shares our hospital’s culture and values,” Jackson said.

MSHA President and CEO Alan Levine said Mountain States was honored to have the opportunity to build on its longstanding partnership with Laughlin and commended the hospital for pursuing the merger while it is still financially strong and its patient satisfaction rates high.

Levine emphasized the hospital system’s new relationship with Laughlin is a merger rather than a buyout and no money will exchange hands.

Instead, Levine said, Mountain States will assume administrative and financial responsibility for Laughlin and will also make capital investments in the hospital based on a comprehensive assessment of the Laughlin’s needs.

According to the press release, Laughlin will maintain its local board of trustees, its leadership team will remain in place and its employees will maintain their tenure while gaining access to Mountain States’ employee benefits and opportunities for professional development.

For patients, Dr. Mark Patterson, chief medical officer for Laughlin, said the merger will improve Laughlin patients’ access to a higher level of health care services available at Mountain States’ Johnson City Medical Center.

“Looking at these opportunities to positively impact care of our patients and the region, we look forward to a long relationship,” Patterson said.

Levine said MSHA does not believe its merger with Laughlin will impact its proposed merger with Wellmont Health System and, on a related point, cited ongoing negotiations of Wellmont’s offer to purchase Greene County’s Takoma Regional Hospital.

He said the Mountain States/Wellmont merger application is for a service area that includes Greene County and all the protections included in the application will apply to that community.

“If for some reason the (MSHA/Wellmont) merger is not approved, we are committed to doing all we can for Laughlin and for the community here,” Levine said.

Wellmont originally announced its plans to purchase Takoma from Adventist Health System of Florida in August 2015.

One year after the announcement, the Greeneville Sun reported AHS had filed a breach of contract suit against Wellmont for failing to close on the purchase. Wellmont responded that it was unaware of a $118 million settlement entered in civil claim filed against AHS for allegedly overbilling Medicaid.

In statement provided to the Johnson City Press on Tuesday, Wellmont said it “is actively evaluating options pertaining to our relationship with Takoma Regional Hospital, and discussions are progressing between our two organizations.”

