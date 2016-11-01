Evidentiary hearing will determine amount Johnson City owes Washington County in liquor-by-the-drink lawsuit

But now it’s up to Washington County officials to prove during an evidentiary hearing exactly how much Johnson City owes.

“The ball is in Washington County’s court. Really it will be incumbent on Washington County to present the evidence that they think establishes their claim. We’ve heard they think they’re due $3.4 million. This is their opportunity to prove that,” attorney Erick Herrin, who represents Johnson City, said.

During the evidentiary hearing, Herrin said the county will be tasked with proving how much should have been split with Washington County based daily average attendance, the same as county property taxes are.

Herrin said the source of validating that liquor-by-the-drink revenue will likely be the state comptroller’s office.

“Now we know what the average daily attendance is for 2016, 2015, 2014, but at some point when you get all the way back to 1980, I mean you’re talking more than 30 years back. That could be a little bit tricky. The actual authoritative source for that information is an open question right now,” Herrin said.

In a similar case, but different result, Chancellor John Rambo ruled in September against Sullivan County officials who were seeking back payments from Kingsport and Bristol for liquor-by-the-drink tax dollars.

“It’s the opposite of what has been ruled in any liquor-by-the-drink case to date,” Herrin told the Kingsport Times-News, referring to the Washington County ruling.

While Sullivan County is appealing the decision, Herrin said Johnson City cannot appeal its decision until after the evidentiary hearing is finalized to determine the amount owed. The City Commission could then vote on whether to appeal the lawsuit.

“I will ultimately make a recommendation (to the City Commission). We don’t need to put the cart before the horse. We need that order to be final (before taking further action),” Herrin said. “Chancellor Moody could determine that Washington County doesn’t collect all that they’re claiming for the last 36 years.”

Since the statute of limitations does not apply to tax funds, county officials are seeking a total of $3.4 million plus prejudgment interest from the city.

“There are arguments that we will make that will diminish any recovery that Chancellor Moody thinks Washington County is due. So if Chancellor Moody thinks (the county) is owed $100, we might not appeal that,” Herrin said. “If he thinks (Washington County) is due $3.4 million then I’m sure the City Commission will give that some attention.”

The liquor-by-the-drink tax issue spread statewide beginning with a case involving Hamilton County and Chattanooga. In 2014, state law was amended to change the law for one year and allow cities that operate their own school systems to retain all liquor-by-the-drink tax revenues.

On July 1, 2015, “the statue reverted back to the original language that the proceeds realized by the liquor-by-the-drink sales, are distributed in the same manner as the county property tax for schools is distributed,” according to Moody’s order.

“There certainly wasn’t any intentional activity on the part of any of the cities or the counties. This has been going on for a long time, and how it goes on for 34 years before the question gets raised, I don’t know,” Herrin said.

The evidentiary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

