Elizabethton announces leaf collection plans

The Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department said the entire city should be covered by Dec. 1. The second round should be completed by Jan. 1. The final round should be completed by Jan. 31.

Leaves should be raked in piles or rows at curbside only. Placing of leaves on public streets and gutters or over storm drains is prohibited.

“We ask for your patience during the period, as crews will be servicing each area as soon as possible,” department officials said in a press release. “For those citizens who generate only a small amount of leaves and wish to bag them, the sanitation crews will collect the bags on their regular garbage collection day, providing they are placed curbside with the garbage container(s).”