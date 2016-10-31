Downtown Elizabethton was a ghost town

The sidewalks along East Elk Avenue were filled with trick or treaters and their parents as the Downtown Trick or Treat was celebrated. Kelly Kitchens of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said more than 1,500 trick or treaters enjoyed the generosity of downtown merchants.

In addition to the trick or treating, there were also inflatable rides set up on Armed Forces Drive, a disc jockey, balloon twister, face painting, and best costume and best scream contests.

The best costumes were worn by a pair of 3-year-olds who paid homage to characters from the 1950s. Samantha Ledford was decked out in a poodle skirt, and her brother, Peyton, had on his T-birds leather jacket as they portrayed Danny and Sandy from “Grease.”

“It was a great event,” Kitchens said. “We thank our sponsors who made it happen, including the Parks and Recreation Board, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and the Carter County Tourism Council.”

Many of the storefronts were also decorated for the holiday, but some stretched credibility to the limit, including the front of Alexander Insurance Agency, where two dummies dressed as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton sat together and appeared to be having a good time.

For everyone else who came, there was no pretending they were having a good time.