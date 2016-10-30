Vance continues to bang

From that point forward, the personable and well-traveled manager and head trainer of Johnson City’s Bang Bang Boxing and Fitness has either been a boxer, trainer, manager, coach or mentor in the sport he continues to staunchly support.

The memories are many, and the names of past champions and people he’s met along the way roll off his tongue like a Rolodex at the facility located at 221 W. Market St.

Vance, a Sullivan South High School graduate, first participated in boxing at the Kingsport Boys Club.

“At that time I was familiar with the big names — Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes,” he said. “My favorite of all time is Alexis Arguello. He had class. I guess the hard work required in this sport interested me. I found that out at a young age.

“I’m not disrespecting football or other sports, and I know in some instances it can be dangerous, but I’ve looked at statistics that show horseback riding is more dangerous. Boxing was way down the line. It’s dangerous. You’re in battle with another person.”

Vance started frequenting the gym at the Johnson City Parks and Recreation facility, as well as the Blountville Boxing Team. He ended up entering the ring 150 times as an amateur, and fought in the Eastern U.S. Olympic Trials in an effort to make it to the 1988 Olympics.

In 1990, he turned pro as a junior middleweight and knocked out his first opponent. He fought until 1993, and during this time he also coached at the Johnson City Boys Club under Pappy Crowe.

“At this time Brad Austin helped me,” Vance said. “He called and asked if I’d be interested in coming in and teaching the kids. I’ll never forget it. He said, ‘why don’t you give it a try?’ The first boxer I trained — Jimmy Blevins — went on to win the Junior National Golden Gloves Tournament.

“I started picking up more fighters at the club, and ended up coaching 36 national amatuer champions. It’s a feeling you really can’t describe to see a kid that you don’t know much about go on to win a national championship.”

Vance moved on to train at the Upper East Tennessee Golden Gloves Boxing Club on McClure Street in Johnson City, where regional tournaments were sponsored.

“There was a lot of crime at that location, and in 1996 Herb Greenlee (Carver Recreation Center director) wanted me to come there and coach,” he said. “Eugene Gillespie with the city’s Parks and Recreation board talked with me, and we did some shows at Carver.”

Gillespie hooked up with Ed Zimbicki with the Johnson City Housing Authority, and the two asked the City Commission about providing a venue. The result was the 2000 opening of the Johnson City Athletic Club at Beeson Hall.

In 2005, Vance secured his own gym — 8 Count Boxing Gym — on Milligan Highway with partner Shawn Pridemore. After about one year, the operation moved to a building off West Market Street between Johnson City and Jonesborough.

In 2007, Zimbicki and Jr. McNeese, who was the Johnson City Housing Authority’s director of property operations, hired Vance to come back to the city’s athletic club. In 2014, the city and the JCHA no longer could afford the boxing program.

“About this time I’m training Roy King, and he’s now the owner of this gym (Bang Bang),” Vance said. “He said, ‘let’s start our own place.’ ”

Vance currently trains both professionals and amateurs, and the business is sponsoring a boxing event on Dec. 3 at Carver. Vance, with the help of Dillon Dawson, not only train fighters, they also have a program for kids 8 and up in which fitness is the first priority.

“They are taught boxing, but it’s more concentrated on getting them in shape,” he said. Parents sign a waiver. Where else can you go in the city and for $30 train to box?”

So what happens from here?

“It’s possible we may move this operation to Las Vegas,” he said. “I want to take a few of my boys on to championship fights.”

