Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter plan protest against Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman

During a Saturday meeting at East Tennessee State University’s Gilbreath Hall, nearly 20 Black Lives Matter members announced they would hold a rally on Nov. 12 at the corner of State of Franklin Road and University Parkway to protest against Bluff City’s Board of Mayor and Alderman.

Michelle Horton, a member of Tri-Cities BLM, said organizers decided to have the protest in Johnson City instead of Bluff City as sort of a “safety tactic.”

“We just want to make sure our participants are safe,” Horton said.

The group plans to draft a list of demands and eventually take them to a Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Horton declined to disclose specifics of the demands.

Horton also said the protest will focus on Bluff City’s sewage problems and high water bills.

The November protest won’t be the first against Bluff City’s leadership.

In April and May, several Black Lives Matter members stood outside a board meeting with signs that read, “We need a change in Bluff City.”

Carol Keith, minister at Bluff City’s Power of Faith Church, was at the center of the controversy. During Saturday’s meeting, Keith became emotional as she told the group about reported racial harassment and intimidation that led to her church closing.

In 2013, someone broke into Keith’s church and spray painted graffiti in the men’s restroom that included a swastika and a racial slur, reading, “Kill all … . White power.”

Keith said she got little help from Bluff City’s police department over the matter and sought help from Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey before the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation eventually got involved. Keith said no one has been charged in the incident.

“I’m in the process now of setting up a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever wrote that in our church,” Keith said.

Keith also filed a $6 million lawsuit against the town and former alderman Lon Gene Leonard in 2014, alleging intimidation. The suit was later settled outside of court. Keith did not disclose details about the settlement.

“I’m very thankful for them standing with me and letting me know I’m not alone,” Keith said of the support from the Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter group.

The protest will begin at 2 p.m. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/tricitiesblacklivesmatter/

