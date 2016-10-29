Over 800 attend Bright's Zoo's Boo at the Zoo

Hundreds of people visited the Jonesborough zoo Saturday to trick-or-treat at the seventh annual Boo at the Zoo event.

“This (year) is our biggest year so far, so we’re probably looking at close to 900 to 1,000 people,” said Melinda Bright, manager of Bright’s Zoo.

Dozens of volunteers and staff members, some dressed as animals themselves, were stationed all over the zoo handing out candy to every kid who walked by.

A full slate of activities including several cake walks, free drawings and face painting.

“We do animal enrichment, and we do costume contests. It’s safe and fun trick-or-treating for the kids. There are also game booths along with the trick-or-treating booths. It’s just fun family activities,” Bright said.

But the children visiting Bright’s Zoo Halloween event weren’t the only ones getting treats: many of the zoo’s animals were fed additional snacks by the public.

“We’ve added a few more activities in with the animals itself as far as enrichment and the public actually getting to view them getting their treats and how they interact,” Bright said.

“A daily feeding is a normal thing. Enrichment is when they get something that they don’t normally get in a fun, unique way and they have to figure it out. It makes (the animals) think.”

A large crowd formed around the squirrel monkey exhibit as they got their “enrichment” in the form of bananas and other treats stuffed inside a pumpkin.

A big smile formed across 2-year-old Olivia Cassel’s face as she fed a carrot to a giraffe. Her mother, Tiffany Cassel, said it was their first time visiting the Boo in the Zoo event.

“She’s just happy to be getting candy,” Tiffany Cassel said.

Underneath the zoo’s breezeway, 5-year-old Kylie Nelson had a close encounter as she slowly stuck her hand out and touched an African ball python. Nelson said her favorite animal of the day was the llama.

Bright said Boo in the Zoo began because she wanted a safe place for children to go trick-or-treating.

“When we moved back here, we didn’t have any family here. It was really hard to have the kids go out and find a fun place to have Halloween activities and feel safe. So that’s why we did it,” Bright said.

Even after the Halloween event is over, many of the newcomers end up purchasing zoo memberships.

“We get a lot of people to upgrade to a membership. They come, they spend the day, they see what the zoo looks like in this environment. Then they want to come back and actually go through the zoo the normal way,” Bright said.

