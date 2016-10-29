Early voting on the rise in Washington County, statewide

Through Friday, the ninth day of Tennessee’s early voting period, early and absentee voting totals in Washington County were 3,057 higher than at the same point in the last presidential election in 2012.

County Elections Commissioner Maybell Stewart said lines at the three early voting sites have been mostly constant since polls opened Oct. 19, and she expects they may be long until the last early voting day on Nov. 3.

“Everything’s going pretty smoothly,” she said Friday. “Nobody’s getting ill-tempered or anything, and we’re hoping it stays that way.”

So far, each early voting day this year saw more traffic and ballots at polling places than the corresponding days four years ago, exept one. State records show 2,549 votes on the first early voting day in 2012 and only 2,500 this year.

Friday’s 2,464 votes put the nine-day total at 19,965, outpacing the same period in 2012 by 18.1 percent.

Since the 2000 election, the proportion of residents voting by alternative methods has eclipsed Election Day voting in the final tally.

In that year, 14,473 early and absentee voters made up 38.2 percent of the final presidential vote. Four years later, alternative votes grew to 19,021, and they made up 42.3 percent of the total.

By 2008, early and absentee votes outnumbered Election Day votes, making up 52.7 percent. In 2012, the balance tilted even more toward alternative votes, when 26,430 voted alternatively for 55 percent of the total.

The shift in Washington County to early voting matches a nationwide trend outlined two weeks ago by a Pew Research Center study.

According to the researchers, 22 percent of the national electorate voted by either early voting or absentee and mail-in ballots in 2004. By 2008, the nontraditional vote grew to 33 percent, then jumped again in 2012 to 36 percent, some 46 million people.

The Pew study found 12 states, including Tennessee, where alternatives votes outnumbered those on Election Day in 2012.

Oregon, Washington and, this year Colorado, will conduct votes entirely by mail-in ballot, making nontraditional voting the only method in those states.

Some swing states, like North Carolina, in which 61 percent of the 2012 vote was by nontraditional means, and Florida, which saw 56 percent of its residents vote alternatively, fell on the list of majority nontraditional voters.

In Tennessee, 59 percent of the final tally came from nontraditional voting.

The rise of early voting could affect how candidates campaign, now and in the future, expert Paul Gronke told NPR this week.

Candidates will likely visit early and often in states with wide-open early voting, Gronke said, evidenced by both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s frequent appearances in Florida last week.

In other states, like Pennsylvania, where voters must provide an accepted excuse to vote by absentee ballot, candidates may wait until nearer to Election Day to visit.