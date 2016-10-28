No added security at Science Hill, D-B football game following vandalism

That’s because additional security measures were already in place because of the substantial crowd the game draws every year.

“Typically when we are expecting a big crowd for a football game, especially the Dobyns-Bennett-Science Hill game (and) homecoming, we always add extra security just because of the overflow crowd,” said Debra Bentley, supervisor of instruction and communication at Science Hill.

“So we always have additional security for the Science Hill-Dobyns-Bennett game. That was already in place prior to this morning. This incident did not cause us to do anything different than what was already planned for (Friday’s) game.”

A few hours before the game kicked off, Bentley said no one had been charged with spray painting the main academic building, both gymnasiums, the Career Technical Education building and the field house.

Altogether at least 11 different phrases, including “Go D-B,” were sprayed on the buildings. One of the paintings read “Eye in the Sky,” with an arrow pointing up to one of several security cameras monitoring the premises.

Bentley said by 11 a.m. the graffiti had been removed by maintenance staff using a pressure washer.

As fans began flowing into Kermit Tipton Stadium an hour before kickoff, at least one Johnson City police officer was stationed at each entrance. Several officers were also dispersed around the stands and lower levels. Four patrol cars were positioned at the stadium’s entrance.

As the teams clashed on the football field, gossip about the incident spread among the spectators.

Some fans said they had yet to hear about the incident, but several Science Hill students presumed whoever did it was from Johnson City.

“They probably did it to create conflict between us,” said a student, who asked to remain unnamed.

“I mean, who would drive from Kingsport just to do that?”

Despite the schools’ longstanding rivalry, the crowd remained calm during the game as Science Hill defeated Dobyns-Bennett 56-35.

Andy True, assistant superintendent for Kingsport City Schools, said Dobyns-Bennett officials were assisting in the investigation.

“Dobyns-Bennett administration has been in touch with Science Hill administration since early this morning and will continue to support the investigation in whatever way possible,” True said via email.

Bentley said that the cameras were working when the incident took place but did not describe what the suspects looked like.

She also confirmed this wasn’t the first time a Science Hill building had been spray painted.

“I don’t think there has been anything recent. It’s been quite a while (since the last incident),” Bentley said.

