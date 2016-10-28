New director named for Carter animal shelter

Shannon Posada has accepted the position vacated three days ago when Katelyn Harrington tendered her resignation.

Posada has 16 years of experience in veterinary care. She was clinic manager/office manager at Elizabethton Veterinary Clinic from February 1998 to March 2015, and served as office manager at Healthsource of the Tri-Cities from March 2015 to the present.

Posada is a graduate of Cloudland High School in Roan Mountain and has completed courses in continuing veterinary education, including veterinary management.

She will begin working at the shelter Nov. 14.

Harrington resigned from the position on Tuesday, only a month after she was hired. Posada fell second to Harrington in the county’s first search to fill the position.

While vacant last summer, and since Harrington’s resignation, Susan Robinson has filled the position. Robinson is the administrative assistant to Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey.

During Robinson’s leadership, she made increasing the number of adoptions a top priority. The shelter set new adoption records in Carter County then, and that emphasis is continuing with an “Empty the Shelter” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The $10 adoption fees are being waived, and all adopted pets will receive free microchips. Spay and neuter fees are $35 for cats and $45 for dogs.

Several sponsors will cover the spay and neutering fees to make it easier for people to adopt the animals. All of the dogs and cats have received necessary vaccinations.

Additional sponsorships for spay and neuter fees may be made by calling Robinson at 542-1801. She is also accepting applications from people who want to volunteer at the shelter or become foster pet owners. Rescue organizations seeking to help the shelter may also call Robinson.

Humphrey said he is also willing to discuss adoptions and other matters on the shelter at the same number or by emailing him at mayor@cartercountytn.gov.