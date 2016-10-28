Last Cruise-In of the year is Saturday night

Club member Ron McCloud said it has been a good year.

“Overall, we have had good weather. We had a few rainouts and one cold night, but other than that, we have had good nights,” he said.

McCloud said word of the cruise-ins have spread and more people from surrounding states are making it to Elizabethton to show off their cars.

While the weekly events offer car lovers a chance to show off their machines, McCloud said the events have a more important function.

“I believe we are the No. 1 organization raising money for children’s charities in Carter County,” McCloud said Friday.

The club raises monty through several ways, from collection barrels at the cruise-ins to proceeds from the annual car show to donations from club members.

McCloud said this year the club will donate funds to the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, the Carter County Imagination Library, the libraries in the elementary schools of the Carter County School System and several other charities.

The club’s most visible event is its efforts to make sure children receive toys at Christmas. The club will donate $4,500 this year to the county’s Angel Tree program.

McCloud said the club is also accepting additional donations of toys to be given to children at Christmas. The new toys should not be wrapped in Christmas paper and may be dropped off at McCloud’s shop, Antiques on Elk, 509 E. Elk Ave.