Johnson City church 'Hitting Back for Haiti'

The church’s long-running outreach to the impoverished island nation dates back some 30 years. And since Hurricane Matthew struck the island, the nonprofit organizations it partners with in Haiti have been working 24/7 to help the people and meet their most immediate need, food.

“Our Global Missions committee together with our church is trying to spread the word about Hurricane Matthew’s impact on Haiti,” church member Amy Sentell said. “We have a long-standing relationship with agencies in Haiti that are updating us on the great need there.”

While Hurricane Matthew hit the U.S. hard, with dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in property damage, the relief efforts here are well underway.

Sentell said a much different story is being told in Haiti. There, infrastructure was wiped out along with crops and other essential resources, making it difficult even to determine an accurate death toll.

Needs are particularly great on the country’s southern coast. Hundreds have lost their lives, whole villages have been destroyed, clean water systems are inoperable, and where anything is available to eat, exorbitant prices are being charged.

Many people who were injured in the storm or sickened by cholera in its aftermath are without medical care. And the death toll is still climbing.

While the U.S. military and numerous charitable organizations are helping in Haiti, the emergency relief needs there are staggering.

Sentell said news coverage of Haiti’s plight has been woefully limited and has spurred the church to raise awareness in the local community and extend an opportunity for people in Tri-Cities to join the relief effort.

First Presbyterian Church is asking for individual donations of any amount, and is also seeking other churches that may be willing to partner in its Haitian mission during the coming months of recovery.

The church’s outreach to Haiti includes three decades of financial support for the Haiti Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that works in partnership with the Episcopal Church of Haiti to operate 40 Haitian schools.

Since 2012 it has fully supported St. Innocent’s School in the mountaintop community of Bellevue near the southern city of Bainet with an annual contribution of $11,000. And since 2014, it has given nearly $4,000 annually to Trinity Hope, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that feeds more than 20,000 Haitian children each school day in Haiti.

In the coming months, the Johnson City church will be working with the Haiti Education Foundation, with Trinity Hope and with local priests in Haiti to expedite assistance to families, schools and communities that are most in need.

Donations, made payable to First Presbyterian Church Johnson City and earmarked for “Haitian Disaster Relief,” can be made by mail to FPCJC, 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN, 37604.

More information about the church’s support for disaster relief efforts underway in Haiti can be obtained by contacting Clyde Monday, chair of First Presbyterian Church’s Global Missions Team at globalmissions@fpcjc.org or 423-926-5108.

