Tennessee Secretary of State: Vote early, be assured your vote is safe

“As of (Wednesday), close of business, 857,000 people had voted early. Contrast that with four years earlier, there were 709,000 people who had voted early,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “We’re at over a 20-percent increase over four years ago. What we don’t know is, are those people who normally would have voted on Election Day and now are taking advantage of early voting? Is it a trend we’re going to continue to see? What I have determined is there are some really strong feelings about these presidential candidates, and people want to come and make their voice heard. They really feel a level of importance about this election in particular.”

Hargett visited nine election commission offices Thursday to bring attention to the open polls and to encourage Tennesseans to vote early. He also took the opportunity to assure voters their vote will be safe and counted. Hargett said there are two points securing the validity of votes in Tennessee.

“It's important for people to know, these voter machines are not online,” Hargett said. “Somebody cannot get on the internet and hack into these voting machines. Number two, elections across this state are run in a bipartisan fashion. You have a bipartisan state election commission, you have a bipartisan county election commission in all 95 counties throughout this state. In fact, when you walk into the polls, those are Democrats, Republicans and independents who are working the polls. These are your neighbors, people in your community.”

He also pointed out the different types of voting machines across the state, another assurance votes are safe.

“There are five election machine vendors that we work with, so there's no one particular type of machine that's being used here in Tennessee. There's so many opportunities where we have placed accountability and checkpoints and checks and balances in the process that people can feel confident in the votes they cast here in Tennessee.”

Hargett said he has not heard of any voter line aggression, such as reports of a shoving match at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and confrontations in Carter County. In fact, he’s heard just the opposite.

“One of the things I’ve been pleased with around the state is how amicable people have been. People from all walks of life where I’ve seen people smiling going in and they’re smiling coming out, very respectful of one another,” he said.

He said his goal is just to get out to encourage as many people as possible to go vote.

“What we are trying to figure out is how to get as many of those people to vote early as possible. Normally, we see a dip about this time in early voting, and we haven’t seen that yet. And I think that goes back, once again, to the intense feelings people have about these candidates. I personally think it means we cross the 2.5 million number we were at four years ago, but I could be wrong about that.”

Hargett said early voting helps election officials and voters.

“It helps from a couple of standpoints,” he said. “From a voter standpoint, it makes it much more convenient for them to go ahead and get their ballot in the ballot box and not worry about what could happen on Nov. 8 … you know, getting caught late at work, children getting sick or them getting sick, traffic. It's an opportunity to go ahead and getting that vote in the ballot box and not have to worry about coming Nov. 8. It also helps us from an election administration standpoint to spread those voters out over a longer period of time. It has the real potential to decrease lines for us on Election Day itself. History tells us, in a presidential election in November, 60-plus percent of people are going to vote early. That still leaves a significant number of (voters) that are going to be voting on Election Day.”

Hargett wouldn’t go as far as to make a prediction of how many Tennesseans might vote this year, but he feels pretty confidant it will be more than four years ago.