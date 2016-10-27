Southwest Virginia Health Authority postpones vote on Mountain States, Wellmont merger recommendation

Four hours into Thursday’s Southwest Virginia Health Authority meeting, and attorney Jeff Mitchell advised Authority members to wait 10 days before voting whether to recommend a cooperative agreement between Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance.

If approved, the Virginia Commissioner of Health would then make the ultimate decision on the merger.

“I was sitting back there and realized that in the past 24 hours, we’ve all spent something like seven of them dealing with this issue,” said Mitchell.

Southwest Virginia Health Authority Chairman Terry Kilgore said the Authority was missing information from the Federal Trade Commission, and he wanted to wait to make a decision until all of it was submitted.

“I think it would be unwise to go forward (with the vote),” Kilgore said.

On Wednesday, the Authority listened to a presentation detailing why FTC staff opposed the merger. Thursday’s meeting allowed Wellmont CEO Bart Hove and Mountain States CEO Alan Levine to directly respond to some of the federal agency’s concerns.

“Having (the FTC staff) in the room today gave us additional opportunity to share first-hand for the first time our direct responses to some of those questions and concerns that have been raised,” Hove said.

During Levine’s presentation, he directly addressed what would happen to pricing if the Authority denied the merger.

“It is accurate to say that pricing will go up more if (the) merger is not approved. (Pricing) drops if the merger happens and goes up more if it doesn’t,” Levine said.

“What is being proven is that in Southwest Virginia, there is a better way to try to bring resources to bear that otherwise would not be available. There is a real gap in mental health services available, (and) we’re making commitments to make sure that emergency services are provided everywhere throughout the region. We’re also making commitments to spend $140 million on expanding specialty care access and investing in residential addiction treatment.”

Levine said those specific commitments negotiated by the Authority and health systems were hardly vague, as the FTC staff had said in its public comment.

Stephanie Wilkinson, attorney for the FTC, said the staff still disagreed with the statements offered by Levine and Hove.

“At our meeting, that we held with the Authority yesterday, the FTC staff reaffirmed the information contained in our public comment and answered questions posed by the Authority members,” Wilkinson said.

“Although it does appear that Mountain States and Wellmont have revised their proposed commitments, perhaps partly in response to the FTC staff comments, we continue to believe that they would be difficult to implement, enforce and monitor. We don’t believe (the commitments) would replicate the benefits of competition.”

Wilkinson said the FTC still recommends the Authority deny the cooperative application.

“As has been stated publicly, the FTC does have a non-public investigation opened into this matter and that does continue,” Wilkinson said.

Hove did admit that he was hoping for a vote on Thursday night, but he said he was pleased the Authority was considering all the factors related to the decision.

“We certainly would have liked a vote, but again, I think that we’re very pleased that the staff is taking their time and the Authority is taking their time to get to the right answer, ultimately to pass that along to the commissioner,” Hove said.

Kilgore said the next meeting will likely last about an hour, as the Authority weighs the advantages and disadvantages of the merger before taking a vote.

The Authority will meet again on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.