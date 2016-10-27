Drug complaint leads to meth, gun-related charges

Christy Holland, 33, Pardee Street, was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics were sold, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Jermaine Crockett, 37, Royston Street, was charged with theft of property.

Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center and scheduled to appear in Sessions court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Holland was held on a $31,000 bond while Crockett was held on a $1,000 bond.