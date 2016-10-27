ARC funding targets development in Unicoi, Bumpass Cove and Temple Hill

Part of $2.2 million in ARC grant awards announced Wednesday in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the funding includes $353,000 for equipment and entrepreneurial programming for the Mountain Harvest Kitchen at Unicoi.

The grants also include $400,000 for a 35-mile expansion of Erwin Utilities’ fiber optic cable system to bring high-speed internet service to the the rural mountain communities of Temple Hill and Bumpass Cove.

In a statement released after the announcement, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander said, “Students and businesses in Temple Hill and Bumpus Cove will soon have access to the same high-speed internet as those in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga. And the Mountain Harvest Kitchen for the community in Unicoi will have more resources to help grow the local and regional food industry.”

Erwin Utilities General Manager Lee Brown said the funding will allow the utility’s new Erwin Fiber division to offer high-speed internet service to 680 homes and 30 businesses in two underserved rural communities where the prospects for the service were very low. He described the service “as important as electricity and water,” saying “Connection to the internet is an essential. We have to have it.”

According to Brown, the funding came in a second round of POWER grants initiated by the Obama administration to help communities negatively impacted by the decline of the coal industry.

With help from the POWER intiative, Brown said Erwin Utilities has been providing internet and voice over internet protocol services since the establishment of Erwin Fiber in 2014. The utility is currently serving approximately 500 customers and nearing completion of the third phase of its fiber optic infrastructure buildout.

Bumpass Cove and Temple Hill will be included in the next phase of Erwin Fiber construction, Brown said. The expansion is expected to begin in the spring and to be completed by the fall of next year.

In Unicoi, Town Recorder Mike Housewright said the $353,086 grant for Mountain Harvest Kitchen will allow the town to buy some higher-end equipment for the kitchen, and also initiate its first business development and entrepreneurial training.

A food business incubator and training center designated to serve local food-sourcing entrepreneurs in nine counties of Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina, the kitchen recently entered its final phase of renovations and is expected to open in April.

In Nashville on Thursday for the annual Governor’s Conference on economic development, Housewright said the community kitchen was one of five business development projects highlighted in a keynote presentation by Tennessee’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd.

Housewright said the state’s current focus is on development of rural communities in particular, and Boyd commended Unicoi’s leaders for “taking a blighted building and converting it into an asset with potential to transform the economy and people’s lives by teaching them how to better move locally grown food products into the market place.”

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency that creates a partnership between federal, state and local governments to spur economic development in the 13-state Appalachian Region that includes 52 counties in Tennessee.

The POWER Initiative is a multi-agency effort to support areas that have lost jobs due to a decline in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries by enhancing job training, creating jobs and attracting new investments.

