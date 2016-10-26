Woman killed in Blountville shooting

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident at 11:27 a.m. Officers then responded to the scene, 1277 Shipley Ferry Road, to find a female victim outside.

As of 2 p.m., detectives were continuing to probe the incident to determine what occurred. SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon added that multiple witnesses were being interviewed, with the shooting currently being treated as a homicide.

