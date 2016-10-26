Roe, Bohms, Franklin on ballot for First Congressional District seat

Bohms, who lives in rural Mohawk in Greene County, is a union supporter who has proposed the General Assembly provide funding for all 541 volunteer fire departments to purchase new trucks. Attempts made throughout the week to contact Bohms for comment were unsuccessful.

Franklin, a Johnson City resident, ran for the seat in 2014 and received about 7 percent of the vote.

Roe, who would grab a fifth term should he best the competition, said he has a handful of top priorities, including jobs and economic security.

“Too many constituents in the First District are still struggling to find work and make ends meet,” he said. “In fact, unemployment is higher in many parts of Tennessee than it is nationally. There’s no question this stifles economic growth, and if I’m elected to serve another term I will fight to take on out-of-control government regulation and push for more access to higher education and job training programs for Tennesseans.”

Other priorities include national security, starting with a strong military, and a strategy to defeat radical Islamic terrorists both here and abroad.

“From ISIS to Syria to Iran to Russia, the Obama Administration is leaving our country less secure than when he came to office eight years ago,” he said. “I was proud to stand in opposition to President Obama’s disastrous Iran deal, which very well may lead to Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon, and I have repeatedly urged the president to lay out an effective agenda to stop the spread of ISIS and prevent homegrown terrorists from launching domestic attacks.”

Roe also says the president’s health care plan is failing, and that he has led the way in pushing for common-sense reforms that put patients back in charge of their health care.

“Just this week, the Obama administration confirmed the average insurance plan on the exchange will see double-digit premium hikes,” he said. “Worse, roughly one in five consumers will have only one health insurance provider to choose from.”

The former Johnson City mayor serves on the House Education and Workforce Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. He also serves on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, and sits on the Oversight and Investigations and Health Subcommittee.

Franklin, a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, graduated from UT Knoxville with degrees in political science and real estate finance. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy, with most of that time spent as a machinist on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Constellation.

While beginning his education at East Tennessee State University, he held a part-time job as a machinist with North American Rayon. He later landed his first job at the Mountain Home Veterans Administration Medical Center as a maintenance person.

“I saw there what an education could do for people, he said. “I knew you could climb the ladder. But I had started buying houses very early — as soon as I got out of the service. I later landed a job at the VA as an engineer.”

Franklin strongly backs Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He says Trump can win the popular vote, but Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will likely garner the most electoral votes.

He also wants stricter enforcement of American immigration laws.

“I’ll say this: We’re hurting right now,” he said. “So many people are coming in — both legally and illegally — that our school and social systems are being flooded. Our federal government needs to focus on what’s going on with America first. While in the Navy, I’ve watched while people from across the border near Tijuana cut big holes in the fences and drove their cars into America.”

Franklin said he learned a lot in his 2014 bid, and he is running again after learning more about peoples’ needs.

“I think everybody in this area needs a voice, not just the people at the ‘top of the charts,’ — the people already in local government,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I know Roe’s job is tough. The more I learn, the more I realize you can’t make everybody happy.”

Franklin also said he would fight for pay and health coverage equality, noting the median annual income in East Tennessee is about $42,000 while the average annual income for a person on Social Security is about $12,000.

“I will work for an increase in pay to all Social Security, retirement and disability recipients,” he said. “I also would like to see dental, vision and hearing coverage in all state and federal health plans.”

Franklin also said he believes there should be an eight-year term limit, regardless of state or federal title.

Tennessee's 1st Congressional District includes Johnson, Carter, Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Hancock, Cocke and Sevier counties.

