Lowe's Heroes on the ground this week at Cherokee Elementary School

Selected for the store’s annual Lowe’s Heroes Project, the estimated $9,000 in playground updates at Cherokee include several made-to-order features designed to fit the school’s unique set of needs and wishes.

Most prominent among them is a newly sodded and handsomely landscaped entrance to the school’s upper playground that only a few days ago was a grassless expanse of beaten down earth that on rainy days presented all the challenges of a massive playground mud hole.

Most popular with the kids, who began returning to the playground at the end of the school day on Wednesday, is the playground’s refurbished Octoball court with brand new outdoor carpeting beneath it to protect their hands from the asphalt abrasions the young players previously suffered.

And then there are the playground’s two new “Buddy Benches,” a new concept in playground socialization where kids in search of someone to play with can have a seat to signal other children and teachers of their need for a little engagement.

Also new is the playground is a Nine Square in the Air court — think Four Square played overhead with boxes to toss a ball through rather than chalk marks to bounce over — a deep layer of fresh mulch beneath the swings and climbing equipment, two brand new picnic tables, several refurbished benches and a new soccer goal.

Project leader Ernie Goudreau, an assistant manager at Lowe's of Johnson City, said the annual Lowe’s Heroes projects are a great opportunity for the store to give back to the community that supports it. But for him, personally, Goudreau said the biggest reward is seeing the kids enjoying it.

PTA President Laura McKinney said Cherokee’s Lowe’s Heroes project came in response to a simple letter of request she sent to the store late last spring seeking help with materials needed to make some repairs the playground.

Goudreau said the project would not have been nearly as expansive without the help of East Tennessee Rentals, which generously chipped in an Bobcat for excavation of the problem entrance and greatly reduced the labor that would have been required.

